Barrett receives suburban backing to lead workforce efforts

ICC vote to be sent to governor

by

July 21, 2017, 1:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/barrett-receives-suburban-backing-to-lead-workforce-efforts/

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett received the backing of suburban Milwaukee County officials to continue as the chief elected official in the area’s workforce development efforts.

The chief elected official is in charge of appointing the board of the organization known as Employ Milwaukee. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele had sent a request to Gov. Scott Walker asking that he be named the chief elected officer in the Milwaukee workforce development area.

Abele has said he was seeking to have leadership of the organization return to a more regional approach.

The Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment held a public hearing on the request in June. Department of Workforce Development Secretary Ray Allen sent a letter to Barrett earlier this month asking to have the top elected officials from all of the Milwaukee County units of local government work out an agreement “in an effort to build county and regional collaboration which meets the demands of employers and job seekers.”

The Intergovernmental Cooperation Council voted 13-2, with representatives from Oak Creek and St. Francis opposed, to make Barrett the chief elected official. In previous meetings on Abele’s request, the ICC had considered making changes to Employ Milwaukee’s board to create more regional representation, but no decision has been made on that idea.

“We are all committed to providing family-supporting jobs and training opportunities to all Milwaukee residents,” Barrett said. “I appreciate the support from my fellow mayors and leaders, and am looking forward to working with you all to continue building the region’s workforce for the future.”

In a statement, Abele said regardless of who is the chief elected official “all of us must contribute to see better outcomes than the ones we have today.”

“Workforce development and addressing racial disparities in unemployment rates have to be top priorities for all leaders if we are to build a stronger Milwaukee County,” Abele said. “The only question should be who is in the best position to make the most and fastest progress on this imperative.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett received the backing of suburban Milwaukee County officials to continue as the chief elected official in the area’s workforce development efforts.

The chief elected official is in charge of appointing the board of the organization known as Employ Milwaukee. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele had sent a request to Gov. Scott Walker asking that he be named the chief elected officer in the Milwaukee workforce development area.

Abele has said he was seeking to have leadership of the organization return to a more regional approach.

The Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment held a public hearing on the request in June. Department of Workforce Development Secretary Ray Allen sent a letter to Barrett earlier this month asking to have the top elected officials from all of the Milwaukee County units of local government work out an agreement “in an effort to build county and regional collaboration which meets the demands of employers and job seekers.”

The Intergovernmental Cooperation Council voted 13-2, with representatives from Oak Creek and St. Francis opposed, to make Barrett the chief elected official. In previous meetings on Abele’s request, the ICC had considered making changes to Employ Milwaukee’s board to create more regional representation, but no decision has been made on that idea.

“We are all committed to providing family-supporting jobs and training opportunities to all Milwaukee residents,” Barrett said. “I appreciate the support from my fellow mayors and leaders, and am looking forward to working with you all to continue building the region’s workforce for the future.”

In a statement, Abele said regardless of who is the chief elected official “all of us must contribute to see better outcomes than the ones we have today.”

“Workforce development and addressing racial disparities in unemployment rates have to be top priorities for all leaders if we are to build a stronger Milwaukee County,” Abele said. “The only question should be who is in the best position to make the most and fastest progress on this imperative.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
Wisconsin Club

07/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm