Alverno marketing students look to help small businesses

Undergraduates developing marketing plans through WWBIC

by

April 14, 2017, 10:48 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/educationworkforce-development/alverno-marketing-students-look-to-help-small-businesses/

Small businesses don’t always have the time or resources to develop comprehensive marketing plans on their own, but students in Alverno College’s marketing program are looking to give them a boost.

Alverno marketing students working on plans for area small businesses.

Alverno marketing students working on plans for area small businesses.

Undergraduate students in the marketing principals and management class worked with five businesses last semester and are working with four more this semester. The program starts with the students looking at the businesses strengths and weaknesses and making some initial recommendations. Those recommendations have included name changes and revamped websites. By the end of the semester businesses have a step-by-step marketing plan.

“The students’ enthusiasm is off the charts,” said Stephanie Gregory, instructor for the class and outreach director for Alverno’s MBA program. “They’re realizing they can use their education to influence someone’s life and business, and they’re very passionate about it.”

The program was the result of a meeting between Alverno business faculty and staff from the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. Businesses that students have worked with include Camino, Coffee With a Conscience, Divine Scents, In Home Personal Care Services, Tu Casa, Retro Café, Dances With Dogs, House of Fashion and Bobby Drake. WWBIC currently has more than 30 businesses on its waiting list for the program.

“Their ideas about changing the website, fun ideas for each day, and stickers for the cafe have increased my traffic flow both on my website and in-store,” said Aalia Scott, Retro Café owner. “Since these have been implemented, our café is on top of search criteria on Google.”

Jordan Mackin, an international student from Northern Ireland, said she is enjoying the opportunity to work with companies instead of focusing only on theory and research.

“Getting the chance to collaborate with business owners is incredibly fulfilling and an opportunity which I wouldn’t get at my university back home,” she said.

Small businesses don’t always have the time or resources to develop comprehensive marketing plans on their own, but students in Alverno College’s marketing program are looking to give them a boost.

Alverno marketing students working on plans for area small businesses.

Alverno marketing students working on plans for area small businesses.

Undergraduate students in the marketing principals and management class worked with five businesses last semester and are working with four more this semester. The program starts with the students looking at the businesses strengths and weaknesses and making some initial recommendations. Those recommendations have included name changes and revamped websites. By the end of the semester businesses have a step-by-step marketing plan.

“The students’ enthusiasm is off the charts,” said Stephanie Gregory, instructor for the class and outreach director for Alverno’s MBA program. “They’re realizing they can use their education to influence someone’s life and business, and they’re very passionate about it.”

The program was the result of a meeting between Alverno business faculty and staff from the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. Businesses that students have worked with include Camino, Coffee With a Conscience, Divine Scents, In Home Personal Care Services, Tu Casa, Retro Café, Dances With Dogs, House of Fashion and Bobby Drake. WWBIC currently has more than 30 businesses on its waiting list for the program.

“Their ideas about changing the website, fun ideas for each day, and stickers for the cafe have increased my traffic flow both on my website and in-store,” said Aalia Scott, Retro Café owner. “Since these have been implemented, our café is on top of search criteria on Google.”

Jordan Mackin, an international student from Northern Ireland, said she is enjoying the opportunity to work with companies instead of focusing only on theory and research.

“Getting the chance to collaborate with business owners is incredibly fulfilling and an opportunity which I wouldn’t get at my university back home,” she said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

More BizInsights

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/19/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am