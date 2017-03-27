$3 million grant would be MATC’s largest private gift

Milwaukee Area Technical College plans to use money from a $3 million challenge grant to expand its automotive training programs and create the Al Hurvis/Peak Transportation Center on its downtown campus.

Tom Hurvis, chairman of Old World Industries LLC, the parent company of the Peak automotive brand, will announce the grant at an event on Tuesday. The grant from Hurvis provides $1 million now and a dollar-for-dollar match of up to an additional $2 million on money raised for the project by the MATC Foundation over the next three years.

The funding will provide seed money for expanded academic programming, additional personal and equipment, and the creation of the new transportation center. The center will be housed on the first floor of the Technical and Applied Sciences Building. Renovating the space will cost approximately $1.5 million

MATC currently offers an associate degree in automotive technology and technical diplomas in automotive maintenance and auto collision repair and finish. The associate degree is based at the Mequon campus while the technical degrees are based at the Oak Creek campus.

“I am excited to step forward with the lead gift to establish the Al Hurvis/PEAK Transportation Center in memory of my father, who helped grow southeastern Wisconsin’s automotive industry and mentored many professionals,” Hurvis said. “I encourage others in the automotive and transportation industry to join this important cause to build the pipeline of our future workforce.”

Hurvis and his lifelong friend Chas Mulcahy established the Al Hurvis/ADAMM Education Foundation in 2015 in memory of Tom’s father Al, an executive with Heiser Ford in Milwaukee. MATC will integrate the foundations programs into its offerings as part of the partnership.

MATC president Vicki Martin said Hurvis, Mulcahy and Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee president Jim Tolkan were the visionaries behind the effort to expand the technical college’s offerings.

“All three have long histories of supporting education that removes barriers for those seeking to follow their passion and improve their lives. Their enthusiasm and determination will have a tremendous positive impact on the future of Milwaukee’s workforce,” Martin said.