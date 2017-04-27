$1.5 million gift to create Marquette physical therapy scholarship

Orlandini pledged donation to College of Health Sciences

April 27, 2017, 12:27 PM

Marquette University students studying physical therapy will be eligible for a new scholarship thanks to a gift from late alumnus Capt. John Orlandini.

Christopher Sundberg, a Ph.D. candidate in the Marquette clinical and translational rehabilitation program in Physical Therapy is instructed by Dr. Sandra Hunter, a professor of physical therapy at Marquette.

Christopher Sundberg, a physical therapy Ph.D. candidate at Marquette, is instructed by Dr. Sandra Hunter, professor of physical therapy.

Orlandini’s estate has donated $1.5 million to Marquette’s College of Health Sciences for the scholarship, which will go to physical therapy doctoral students who plan to provide hands-on care, particularly to patients with spinal cord injuries.

A 1960 Marquette graduate, Orlandini suffered a life-changing injury during U.S. Navy aviation training. He underwent long-term rehabilitation and went on to become a realtor and own Woodland Realty in Elm Grove. He died in June.

“John’s generous gift will allow us to give aid and support to doctoral students who traditionally would not receive aid for their studies,” said William Cullinan, dean of the College of Health Sciences and director of the Integrative Neuroscience Research Center. “He was a great friend to the college and the program for many years, and we’re happy to help continue his legacy of generosity.”

“Overcoming significant odds against him, John thrived throughout his professional career by serving others,” said Michael Lovell, president of Marquette. “John’s dedication to service will live on through his gift, and we’re so grateful for his pride and faith in his alma mater.”

