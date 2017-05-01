Waukesha County executive to serve as new M7 co-chair

Today, Milwaukee 7 (M7), the region’s economic development partnership, announced that Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow will join the organization as a co-chair for 2017-2019.

Farrow joins Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, WEC Energy Group chairman Gale Klappa and Fiduciary Management executive chair Ted Kellner, as a fellow co-chair.

“At its heart, this regional collaboration is focused on expanding and attracting corporate investment and jobs to the M7 region. We look forward to adding County Executive Farrow’s experience and voice as a co-chair,” noted Gale Klappa.

Farrow recently led a group of private and public sector partners in establishing the Waukesha County Center for Growth, an economic development organization that serves as a one-stop shop for new and expanding businesses in Waukesha County.

“I look forward to working with my fellow co-chairs and all of the counties to help ensure the region is both shovel-ready and talent-ready. We make a stronger case and provide a more effective response as seven counties united around a single goal,” said Farrow.