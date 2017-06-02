The Walnut Way Conservation Corp. and its supporters are hosting a fundraiser tonight to raise the remaining $1.4 million needed to complete phase two of The Innovations and Wellness Commons project in Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhood.

The 9,000-square-foot new building at N. 16th Street and W. North Avenue will be located adjacent to the first phase of the project, a $2.9 million renovation of an historic building that was completed in 2015.

Phase one is fully leased by Outpost Natural Foods Makers Market, The Juice Kitchen, Fondy Food Center, and the Milwaukee Center for Independence commercial kitchen.

Walnut Way, CORE, El Centro, Engineering for Kids, Inc. and Milwaukee JobsWork are lined up as tenants in the new $4.2 million building, which includes a 2,000 square-foot rooftop terrace.

Phase two is tentatively expected to be completed by fall 2018.

Walnut Way is hoping that once The Commons is complete, the $6 million, 20,000-square-foot commercial development will help drive the revitalization of the West North Avenue commercial corridor while providing healthy food and wellness services and create 55 jobs.

“The Innovations and Wellness Commons increases the community’s access to organizations that deliver educational, employment, and wellness services to children and families, while improving the appearance and viability of the North Avenue commercial corridor,” said Bob Arzbaecher, retired chairman and CEO of Actuant Corp. and capital campaign chair of The Commons.

Friday’s fundraiser, Celebration Under the Stars, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the MSOE Grohmann Museum Rooftop Sculpture Garden, 1000 N. Broadway in downtown Milwaukee.

Dr. Mary Pattillo of Northwestern University will speak about the historical and contemporary strengths of African American neighborhoods like Lindsay Heights and collective efforts to build on those strengths. Pattillo grew up in Milwaukee’s Rufus King neighborhood and is the author of two books on the black middle class.

More information about Walnut Way and the Celebration Under the Stars can be found at www.walnutway.org.