Walker to lead trade mission to South Korea and Japan

Milwaukee representatives meet with ambassador in Madison

by

August 03, 2017, 12:26 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/economic-development/walker-to-lead-trade-mission-to-south-korea-and-japan/

Gov. Scott Walker announced Wednesday he plans to lead a trade mission to South Korea and Japan in September to draw investment to Wisconsin from foreign companies and strengthen trade ties.

Ambassador Ahn with Bob Gross of Gross Automation.

The announcement came as South Korean Ambassador Ahn Ho-young visited Madison this week. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. held a roundtable event Wednesday to give executives attending the trade mission an opportunity to introduce their companies and tell Ho-young about how they are doing business in South Korea.

“The historic $10 billion investment Foxconn is making in Wisconsin is a clear sign that businesses around the world are recognizing the many benefits of establishing operations in our state, including our strong business climate and outstanding workforce,” Walker said. “We’re going to build upon the momentum created by Wisconn Valley and continue to make a strong case for why companies in these two countries should consider expanding in Wisconsin.”

South Korean President Moon Ja-in met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. in June. During that trip, South Korean companies announced a planned $12 billion in investments in the U.S. over the next five years.

Walker also previously met with Ahn in June.

Howard Snyder of Northwest Side Community Development Corp., Ambassador Ahn Ho-young and Teresa Esser of Silicon Pastures and MWERC at the Madison meeting.

The Midwest Energy Research Consortium was among the Milwaukee organizations represented at the roundtable discussion in Madison Wednesday. The organization is hosting 10 South Korean entrepreneurs for an accelerator program in Milwaukee in October, with the hope they will locate businesses or form trade relationships here. Teresa Esser and Jacquin Davidson represented MWERC at the meeting.

Also in the room were Howard Snyder of the Northwest Side Community Development Corp., Arthur Harrington of Godfrey & Kahn in Milwaukee and Buckley Brinkman of the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity.

The trade mission also will include executives from eight Wisconsin companies. Brookfield-based Gross Automation confirmed it is one of the eight companies, but WEDC has yet to announce the other seven. The executives will meet on-on-one with potential business partners in targeted meetings in Tokyo and Seoul to discuss expansion and investment opportunities in Wisconsin.

“My first and foremost reason for being in Madison is to thank Gov. Walker for leading the delegation to Korea and to visit each member of the delegation and thank them for their participation and to address their questions,” Ahn said. “This trip to Madison isn’t just a visit, it is a personal pilgrimage for me – to learn more about the state and its political leaders, and to learn more about why Wisconsin’s economy is doing so well.”

Gov. Scott Walker announced Wednesday he plans to lead a trade mission to South Korea and Japan in September to draw investment to Wisconsin from foreign companies and strengthen trade ties.

Ambassador Ahn with Bob Gross of Gross Automation.

The announcement came as South Korean Ambassador Ahn Ho-young visited Madison this week. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. held a roundtable event Wednesday to give executives attending the trade mission an opportunity to introduce their companies and tell Ho-young about how they are doing business in South Korea.

“The historic $10 billion investment Foxconn is making in Wisconsin is a clear sign that businesses around the world are recognizing the many benefits of establishing operations in our state, including our strong business climate and outstanding workforce,” Walker said. “We’re going to build upon the momentum created by Wisconn Valley and continue to make a strong case for why companies in these two countries should consider expanding in Wisconsin.”

South Korean President Moon Ja-in met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. in June. During that trip, South Korean companies announced a planned $12 billion in investments in the U.S. over the next five years.

Walker also previously met with Ahn in June.

Howard Snyder of Northwest Side Community Development Corp., Ambassador Ahn Ho-young and Teresa Esser of Silicon Pastures and MWERC at the Madison meeting.

The Midwest Energy Research Consortium was among the Milwaukee organizations represented at the roundtable discussion in Madison Wednesday. The organization is hosting 10 South Korean entrepreneurs for an accelerator program in Milwaukee in October, with the hope they will locate businesses or form trade relationships here. Teresa Esser and Jacquin Davidson represented MWERC at the meeting.

Also in the room were Howard Snyder of the Northwest Side Community Development Corp., Arthur Harrington of Godfrey & Kahn in Milwaukee and Buckley Brinkman of the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity.

The trade mission also will include executives from eight Wisconsin companies. Brookfield-based Gross Automation confirmed it is one of the eight companies, but WEDC has yet to announce the other seven. The executives will meet on-on-one with potential business partners in targeted meetings in Tokyo and Seoul to discuss expansion and investment opportunities in Wisconsin.

“My first and foremost reason for being in Madison is to thank Gov. Walker for leading the delegation to Korea and to visit each member of the delegation and thank them for their participation and to address their questions,” Ahn said. “This trip to Madison isn’t just a visit, it is a personal pilgrimage for me – to learn more about the state and its political leaders, and to learn more about why Wisconsin’s economy is doing so well.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm