Walker aide named to DOA economic development role

Gov. Scott Walker named his deputy chief of staff for operations to a new position at the Department of Administration focused on economic development.

Matt Moroney will transition to the strategic economic initiative director position in the coming weeks. The position was created as part of the special session bill setting up $3 billion in state incentives for Foxconn Technology Group.

Moroney will be tasked with working on economic development related issues at the department. The Foxconn bill set aside $15 million in grants for the department to administer to local governments in support of the project.

Moroney will also be coordinating with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. electronics manufacturing small business development director. The WEDC position was also created as part of the Foxconn legislation to provide outreach to local economic development organizations. Both positions are project positions that end Dec. 31, 2022.

“Matt is a vital member of our team, and his business and executive management experience will strengthen our state’s economic development efforts,” Walker said. “He will be missed in our office, but I know he will continue to serve Wisconsin well in his new role.”

Moroney joined Walker’s office in 2015 after four years as deputy secretary at the Department of Natural Resources. He was also executive director of the Metropolitan Builders Association of Greater Milwaukee from 2000 to 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to help bring more family-supporting jobs and economic development to Wisconsin,” Moroney said. “I am honored to continue serving our state and I look forward to the work ahead.”