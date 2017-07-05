State, Wangard pitch $75 million crime lab plan in Wauwatosa

Construction could begin in spring 2018

by

July 05, 2017, 12:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/economic-development/state-wangard-pitch-75-million-crime-lab-plan-in-wauwatosa/

The state of Wisconsin and Wangard Partners are considering a former beer distribution warehouse in Wauwatosa for the site of the new $75 million Southeast Wisconsin Law Enforcement Facility.

The three-story, 150,000-square-foot facility would house a forensic science lab and office space, at 1400 N. 113th St., according to an environment impact statement released by the state Department of Administration, one of the steps necessary in the process of redeveloping the land.

The environmental impact evaluation will be conducted throughout the summer and fall with a decision made at the end of November. Construction on the project is expected to begin in spring 2018, with a completion date of summer 2019, according to the state document.

The new “state of the art” facility would replace the existing Milwaukee Crime Laboratory, 1578 S. 11th St., which was constructed in 1983 and updated in the early 1990s.

The new building would house the existing crime lab functions, the Division of Law Enforcement Services, Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Office of the Attorney General.

Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners purchased the site on North 113th Street, which was a former Miller Brands building used by a MillerCoors beer distributor, in August 2015 for $4.8 million.

Wangard and four other developers came forward with plans to develop a new state crime lab last fall. In February, Wangard’s proposal to construct a “turn-key” 150,000-square-foot crime lab and office with the possibility of up to a 50,000-square-foot expansion was chosen, though the deal has not yet been finalized.

The project will also include 200 secure staff parking spaces and 160 public parking spaces.

Stu Wangard, chief executive officer and chairman or Wangard Partners, could not immediately be reached for comment.

As part of its proposed agreement with the state, Wangard Partners will purchase the existing Milwaukee Crime Laboratory.  Once the project is complete, the state will lease the new building from Wangard for up to 35 years.

The state of Wisconsin and Wangard Partners are considering a former beer distribution warehouse in Wauwatosa for the site of the new $75 million Southeast Wisconsin Law Enforcement Facility.

The three-story, 150,000-square-foot facility would house a forensic science lab and office space, at 1400 N. 113th St., according to an environment impact statement released by the state Department of Administration, one of the steps necessary in the process of redeveloping the land.

The environmental impact evaluation will be conducted throughout the summer and fall with a decision made at the end of November. Construction on the project is expected to begin in spring 2018, with a completion date of summer 2019, according to the state document.

The new “state of the art” facility would replace the existing Milwaukee Crime Laboratory, 1578 S. 11th St., which was constructed in 1983 and updated in the early 1990s.

The new building would house the existing crime lab functions, the Division of Law Enforcement Services, Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Office of the Attorney General.

Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners purchased the site on North 113th Street, which was a former Miller Brands building used by a MillerCoors beer distributor, in August 2015 for $4.8 million.

Wangard and four other developers came forward with plans to develop a new state crime lab last fall. In February, Wangard’s proposal to construct a “turn-key” 150,000-square-foot crime lab and office with the possibility of up to a 50,000-square-foot expansion was chosen, though the deal has not yet been finalized.

The project will also include 200 secure staff parking spaces and 160 public parking spaces.

Stu Wangard, chief executive officer and chairman or Wangard Partners, could not immediately be reached for comment.

As part of its proposed agreement with the state, Wangard Partners will purchase the existing Milwaukee Crime Laboratory.  Once the project is complete, the state will lease the new building from Wangard for up to 35 years.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm