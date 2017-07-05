State, Wangard pitch $75 million crime lab plan in Wauwatosa

The state of Wisconsin and Wangard Partners are considering a former beer distribution warehouse in Wauwatosa for the site of the new $75 million Southeast Wisconsin Law Enforcement Facility.

The three-story, 150,000-square-foot facility would house a forensic science lab and office space, at 1400 N. 113th St., according to an environment impact statement released by the state Department of Administration, one of the steps necessary in the process of redeveloping the land.

The environmental impact evaluation will be conducted throughout the summer and fall with a decision made at the end of November. Construction on the project is expected to begin in spring 2018, with a completion date of summer 2019, according to the state document.

The new “state of the art” facility would replace the existing Milwaukee Crime Laboratory, 1578 S. 11th St., which was constructed in 1983 and updated in the early 1990s.

The new building would house the existing crime lab functions, the Division of Law Enforcement Services, Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Office of the Attorney General.

Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners purchased the site on North 113th Street, which was a former Miller Brands building used by a MillerCoors beer distributor, in August 2015 for $4.8 million.

Wangard and four other developers came forward with plans to develop a new state crime lab last fall. In February, Wangard’s proposal to construct a “turn-key” 150,000-square-foot crime lab and office with the possibility of up to a 50,000-square-foot expansion was chosen, though the deal has not yet been finalized.

The project will also include 200 secure staff parking spaces and 160 public parking spaces.

Stu Wangard, chief executive officer and chairman or Wangard Partners, could not immediately be reached for comment.

As part of its proposed agreement with the state, Wangard Partners will purchase the existing Milwaukee Crime Laboratory. Once the project is complete, the state will lease the new building from Wangard for up to 35 years.