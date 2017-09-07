State offers Gold Standard Baking $575k in tax credits

Company to bring 96 jobs to Pleasant Prairie

by

September 07, 2017, 2:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/economic-development/state-offers-gold-standard-baking-575k-in-tax-credits/

Gold Standard Baking Inc., a Chicago-based company that expanded with operations in Pleasant Prairie earlier this year, could receive up to $575,000 in state tax credits for its job creation efforts.

Corner Bakery

The company is a high-volume bakery and opened its second production facility in Pleasant Prairie’s LakeView Corporate Park earlier this year. The roughly 200,000-square-foot building was a speculative industrial building developed by Milwaukee-based Wispark LLC and Oak Brook, Ill.-based CenterPoint Properties.

The company’s headquarters and other production facility remain in Chicago.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is offering Gold Standard $575,000 in tax credits to support the expansion. Gold Standard is eligible for $295,000 in credits for creating at least 96 new jobs and $280,000 for capital expenditures. The company plans to spend $33.7 million on equipment and $8.5 million on building renovations.

Pleasant Prairie approved plans for the operation earlier this year. Documents filed with the village called for Gold Standard to have roughly 90 jobs in the first year, split evenly across three shifts. Employment could eventually grow to 300 in the future.

“Gold Standard Baking appreciates the support of WEDC, the Village of Pleasant Prairie and local community in helping the company establish a second facility,” said Yianny Caparos, Gold Standard president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to providing career opportunities for people looking to join our dedicated team in supplying unsurpassed quality product to our customers.”

Mark Hogan, WEDC secretary and CEO, said the company is a welcome addition to the state’s food and beverage industry.

“Over the past 30 years, Gold Standard Baking has grown from a neighborhood bakery in Chicago to a company that now employs 400-plus people and delivers quality baked goods to customers nationwide,” Hogan said.

Gold Standard Baking Inc., a Chicago-based company that expanded with operations in Pleasant Prairie earlier this year, could receive up to $575,000 in state tax credits for its job creation efforts.

Corner Bakery

The company is a high-volume bakery and opened its second production facility in Pleasant Prairie’s LakeView Corporate Park earlier this year. The roughly 200,000-square-foot building was a speculative industrial building developed by Milwaukee-based Wispark LLC and Oak Brook, Ill.-based CenterPoint Properties.

The company’s headquarters and other production facility remain in Chicago.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is offering Gold Standard $575,000 in tax credits to support the expansion. Gold Standard is eligible for $295,000 in credits for creating at least 96 new jobs and $280,000 for capital expenditures. The company plans to spend $33.7 million on equipment and $8.5 million on building renovations.

Pleasant Prairie approved plans for the operation earlier this year. Documents filed with the village called for Gold Standard to have roughly 90 jobs in the first year, split evenly across three shifts. Employment could eventually grow to 300 in the future.

“Gold Standard Baking appreciates the support of WEDC, the Village of Pleasant Prairie and local community in helping the company establish a second facility,” said Yianny Caparos, Gold Standard president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to providing career opportunities for people looking to join our dedicated team in supplying unsurpassed quality product to our customers.”

Mark Hogan, WEDC secretary and CEO, said the company is a welcome addition to the state’s food and beverage industry.

“Over the past 30 years, Gold Standard Baking has grown from a neighborhood bakery in Chicago to a company that now employs 400-plus people and delivers quality baked goods to customers nationwide,” Hogan said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm