Sendik’s to hire 500 in 2017

With three new stores and two Fresh2GO locations opening in 2017, Sendik’s plans to hire 500 people this year.

The Milwaukee-based company will host job fairs for its new locations at The Corners of Brookfield at I-94 and Barker Road in the Town and the Brookfield, and the Sheraton, 375 S. Moorland Road, on Thursday and March 17.

“With a big year ahead, Sendik’s is looking forward to hiring talented people who thrive in a customer-oriented, fast-paced environment,” said Ted Balistreri, family co-owner. “We are excited to welcome more new associates to our rapidly growing Sendik’s family, and to serve even more customers with a high-quality grocery shopping experience.”

The additional 500 workers will bring Sendik’s local workforce to 2,350.

Sendik’s will offer a $500 signing bonus if the new employee stays at least four months in one of the following positions: deli chef, cake decorator, baker, meat cutter, department manager, store director, assistant store director and home office.

New store locations this year will include two Fresh2GO locations in Greendale and Hales Corners, and stores at The Corners in Brookfield, Muskego and Waukesha.