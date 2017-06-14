Report: Taiwanese electronics company might build plant in Wisconsin

AP reports Foxconn facility could employ “thousands”

by

June 14, 2017, 12:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/economic-development/report-taiwanese-electronics-company-might-build-plant-in-wisconsin/

Foxconn, a Taiwanese company that assembles Apple’s iPones and other electronics is considering building a plant in Wisconsin that could employ thousands of people, according to a report today from the Associated Press.

The AP report cites a source “with direct knowledge of the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly.”

At least one other upper Midwest state, Michigan, is also pursuing the Foxconn plant, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

During a visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he and Gov. Scott Walker were negotiating to bring a “major, incredible manufacturer” to the state, the AP reported. Trump did not name the company.

“We have a lot of companies moving into the United States and we are negotiating with a lot of companies,” Trump said. “I think they’re going to give the governor a very happy surprise very soon.”

Foxconn, founded in 1974, announced in January that it was considering investing $7 billion in a U.S. factory to produce display panels that would create as many as 50,000 jobs. The company was purchased last year of Japan’s Sharp Corp.

Walker made a brief, previously unannounced trip to Japan the weekend of June 2 to pursue an undisclosed economic development opportunity. That same weekend, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder also traveled to Japan in an attempt to lure Foxconn to his state, the AP reported. The company is considering spending $4 billion on a U.S. factory and hiring 5,000 workers to make display panels, according to the AP report.

Foxconn, a Taiwanese company that assembles Apple’s iPones and other electronics is considering building a plant in Wisconsin that could employ thousands of people, according to a report today from the Associated Press.

The AP report cites a source “with direct knowledge of the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly.”

At least one other upper Midwest state, Michigan, is also pursuing the Foxconn plant, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

During a visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he and Gov. Scott Walker were negotiating to bring a “major, incredible manufacturer” to the state, the AP reported. Trump did not name the company.

“We have a lot of companies moving into the United States and we are negotiating with a lot of companies,” Trump said. “I think they’re going to give the governor a very happy surprise very soon.”

Foxconn, founded in 1974, announced in January that it was considering investing $7 billion in a U.S. factory to produce display panels that would create as many as 50,000 jobs. The company was purchased last year of Japan’s Sharp Corp.

Walker made a brief, previously unannounced trip to Japan the weekend of June 2 to pursue an undisclosed economic development opportunity. That same weekend, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder also traveled to Japan in an attempt to lure Foxconn to his state, the AP reported. The company is considering spending $4 billion on a U.S. factory and hiring 5,000 workers to make display panels, according to the AP report.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm