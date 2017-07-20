Report: State lawmakers say deal with Foxconn could come soon

Two Republican state lawmakers said Thursday that Wisconsin could announce it has landed a deal for Taiwanese iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to locate in the state as soon as the end of the month, according to a report from the Association Press.

Lawmakers and Gov. Scott Walker are discussing a package of incentives to entice Foxconn to Wisconsin that will be a part of any deal made with the company, both Sen. Luther Olsen and Rep. John Nygren told The Associated Press.

Wisconsin may have to offer billions to attract Foxconn, according to Wisconsin Technology Council president Tom Still.

Wisconsin is one of several Midwest states vying for Foxconn as it considers building a $7 billion display panel manufacturing plant that could employ up to 10,000 people. The company was expected to announce its decision by the end of July or early August. Michigan passed new economic incentives to sweeten its deal for Foxconn last week.

Rumors about Foxconn coming to Wisconsin began to spread rapidly after President Donald Trump in June said he and Gov. Scott Walker were negotiating to bring a “major, incredible manufacturer” to the state.