Report: State lawmakers say deal with Foxconn could come soon

Discussing incentive package with Gov. Walker, AP reports

by

July 20, 2017, 12:51 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/economic-development/report-state-lawmakers-say-deal-with-foxconn-could-come-soon/

Two Republican state lawmakers said Thursday that Wisconsin could announce it has landed a deal for Taiwanese iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to locate in the state as soon as the end of the month, according to a report from the Association Press.

Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn speaks during a news conference, in Taipei, Taiwan June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Lawmakers and Gov. Scott Walker are discussing a package of incentives to entice Foxconn to Wisconsin that will be a part of any deal made with the company, both Sen. Luther Olsen and Rep. John Nygren told The Associated Press.

Wisconsin may have to offer billions to attract Foxconn, according to Wisconsin Technology Council president Tom Still.

Wisconsin is one of several Midwest states vying for Foxconn as it considers building a $7 billion display panel manufacturing plant that could employ up to 10,000 people. The company was expected to announce its decision by the end of July or early August. Michigan passed new economic incentives to sweeten its deal for Foxconn last week.

Rumors about Foxconn coming to Wisconsin began to spread rapidly after President Donald Trump in June said he and Gov. Scott Walker were negotiating to bring a “major, incredible manufacturer” to the state.

Two Republican state lawmakers said Thursday that Wisconsin could announce it has landed a deal for Taiwanese iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to locate in the state as soon as the end of the month, according to a report from the Association Press.

Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn speaks during a news conference, in Taipei, Taiwan June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Lawmakers and Gov. Scott Walker are discussing a package of incentives to entice Foxconn to Wisconsin that will be a part of any deal made with the company, both Sen. Luther Olsen and Rep. John Nygren told The Associated Press.

Wisconsin may have to offer billions to attract Foxconn, according to Wisconsin Technology Council president Tom Still.

Wisconsin is one of several Midwest states vying for Foxconn as it considers building a $7 billion display panel manufacturing plant that could employ up to 10,000 people. The company was expected to announce its decision by the end of July or early August. Michigan passed new economic incentives to sweeten its deal for Foxconn last week.

Rumors about Foxconn coming to Wisconsin began to spread rapidly after President Donald Trump in June said he and Gov. Scott Walker were negotiating to bring a “major, incredible manufacturer” to the state.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
Wisconsin Club

07/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm