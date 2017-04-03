Reconstruction of I-94 East-West freeway is top priority for CARW

Gov. Scott Walker's budget calls for halt to project

by

April 03, 2017, 12:36 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/economic-development/reconstruction-of-i-94-east-west-freeway-is-top-priority-for-carw/

Stopping work on the planned I-94 East-West freeway reconstruction project will make it more difficult to attract additional economic development to Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and hurt the region’s efforts to grow, the leader of the area’s largest commercial real estate group said Monday.

Tracy Johnson

Tracy Johnson, president and CEO of the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW).

“Having an old, deteriorating freeway section that is congested, unsafe and woefully inadequate harms our members’ ability to close deals, lease and sell space and interest new business in the area,” said Tracy Johnson, president and chief executive officer of the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW).

CARW announced the reconstruction of the I-94 East-West corridor will be its top legislative priority in 2017-18.

Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed budget calls for a halt to the I-94 project. The state has a $1 billion shortfall in its transportation fund debt and Walker and Republicans in the Legislature are at odds over how to address it. Some Republicans in the Legislature want to consider a gas tax increase, registration fee increase or tolls, but Walker has said he will veto any budget that includes a gas tax or vehicle registration fee increase without a corresponding decrease elsewhere.

The I-94 East-West project is expected to cost more than $1 billion.

The I-94 project would rebuild a 3.5-mile stretch of the freeway between 16th and 70th streets, which was originally built in the 1960s.

The stretch is a main artery for commerce in the state of Wisconsin and carries between 140,000 and 160,000 vehicles per day – 30,000 more than its 1950s-era design intended, according to CARW.

Planning and engineering to rebuild the outdated corridor has been ongoing since 2012, and was expected to continue with construction anticipated in 2018-19.

“While we applaud efforts by the state to eliminate waste and inefficiency, stopping the East-West project now would be a major roadblock to Wisconsin’s business, job and economic growth,” Johnson said. “It would also squander the millions of dollars already spent on engineering and design and the more than $2 billion spent to overhaul the interchanges feeding into the corridor.”

Jeff Hoffman, CARW’s immediate past board chairman and a principal at the commercial real estate firm of Cushman & Wakefield / Boerke, said a good transportation network is key to economic growth and job creation and consistently ranks as a top issue among business executives determining desirable locations for commercial investment.

“Southeast Wisconsin’s robust transportation system, of which the East-West corridor is a critical part, has helped the region attract such signature developments as IKEA, Uline, Amazon, the Mayfair Collection, The Corridor and The Corners of Brookfield, not to mention $3 billion worth of new development in downtown Milwaukee,” Hoffman said. “But that kind of progress will hit a speed bump if the state cannot continue to provide the needed infrastructure that businesses and residents rely on for jobs, commerce, tourism, recreation and more.”

CARW members met with members of the Wisconsin Joint Committee on Finance and other legislators to discuss the East-West corridor and additional outreach is planned, Johnson said.

“Wisconsin has made tremendous strides in creating an environment where our state is ‘open for business,’ and there have been measurable results,” Johnson said. “But you can’t be ‘open for business’ if there is a ‘road closed’ sign on one of the most critical stretches of highway in the state.”

Stopping work on the planned I-94 East-West freeway reconstruction project will make it more difficult to attract additional economic development to Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and hurt the region’s efforts to grow, the leader of the area’s largest commercial real estate group said Monday.

Tracy Johnson

Tracy Johnson, president and CEO of the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW).

“Having an old, deteriorating freeway section that is congested, unsafe and woefully inadequate harms our members’ ability to close deals, lease and sell space and interest new business in the area,” said Tracy Johnson, president and chief executive officer of the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW).

CARW announced the reconstruction of the I-94 East-West corridor will be its top legislative priority in 2017-18.

Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed budget calls for a halt to the I-94 project. The state has a $1 billion shortfall in its transportation fund debt and Walker and Republicans in the Legislature are at odds over how to address it. Some Republicans in the Legislature want to consider a gas tax increase, registration fee increase or tolls, but Walker has said he will veto any budget that includes a gas tax or vehicle registration fee increase without a corresponding decrease elsewhere.

The I-94 East-West project is expected to cost more than $1 billion.

The I-94 project would rebuild a 3.5-mile stretch of the freeway between 16th and 70th streets, which was originally built in the 1960s.

The stretch is a main artery for commerce in the state of Wisconsin and carries between 140,000 and 160,000 vehicles per day – 30,000 more than its 1950s-era design intended, according to CARW.

Planning and engineering to rebuild the outdated corridor has been ongoing since 2012, and was expected to continue with construction anticipated in 2018-19.

“While we applaud efforts by the state to eliminate waste and inefficiency, stopping the East-West project now would be a major roadblock to Wisconsin’s business, job and economic growth,” Johnson said. “It would also squander the millions of dollars already spent on engineering and design and the more than $2 billion spent to overhaul the interchanges feeding into the corridor.”

Jeff Hoffman, CARW’s immediate past board chairman and a principal at the commercial real estate firm of Cushman & Wakefield / Boerke, said a good transportation network is key to economic growth and job creation and consistently ranks as a top issue among business executives determining desirable locations for commercial investment.

“Southeast Wisconsin’s robust transportation system, of which the East-West corridor is a critical part, has helped the region attract such signature developments as IKEA, Uline, Amazon, the Mayfair Collection, The Corridor and The Corners of Brookfield, not to mention $3 billion worth of new development in downtown Milwaukee,” Hoffman said. “But that kind of progress will hit a speed bump if the state cannot continue to provide the needed infrastructure that businesses and residents rely on for jobs, commerce, tourism, recreation and more.”

CARW members met with members of the Wisconsin Joint Committee on Finance and other legislators to discuss the East-West corridor and additional outreach is planned, Johnson said.

“Wisconsin has made tremendous strides in creating an environment where our state is ‘open for business,’ and there have been measurable results,” Johnson said. “But you can’t be ‘open for business’ if there is a ‘road closed’ sign on one of the most critical stretches of highway in the state.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Republicans in Congress reach agreement to pass a significant tax reform bill?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Spring Luncheon: Pushing for Publicity
Italian Community Center

04/06/201711:00 am-1:00 pm

Osher Speaker Series: Advancing Education in Milwaukee
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/12/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

CCB Technology's fourth annual TechShowcase
Miller Park

04/13/20179:00 am-3:00 pm