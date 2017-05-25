Oak Creek, Menomonee Falls show largest population gains in region

Two suburban communities currently developing high-profile mixed-use developments led southeastern Wisconsin in population growth last year, while the city of Milwaukee saw its population slide back almost to 2010 levels, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Oak Creek saw the largest population increase in the region, adding an estimated 686 residents for a total 35,881. The 1.95 percent increase was the largest in the region among municipalities with more than 10,000 residents, but trailed Lannon, Delafield and North Prairie, which had population increases of 5.4, 4.5 and 2.2 percent respectively.

Menomonee Falls was not far behind Oak Creek, adding an estimated 674 residents for a 1.87 percent increase that brought the village’s population to 36,769. The increases were the third and fourth largest gains in the state.

Both communities have seen increased development activity in recent years including major mixed-use developments Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek and Whitestone Station in Menomonee Falls. Oak Creek’s population is up 4.15 percent since 2010 and Menomonee Falls is up 3.21 percent.

The city of Pewaukee leads the way over that time, increasing its population by 8.91 percent. Pleasant Prairie, and Oconomowoc are also growing faster than Oak Creek over that time. Mequon, Port Washington and Wauwatosa are ahead of Menomonee Falls.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Milwaukee saw its population decline by 4,366 last year, the largest drop in the state. The 0.73 percent decrease left the city just slightly ahead of its population from the 2010 census.

Milwaukee’s population percentage decline was not the largest in the state as many northern communities had declines in excess of 1 percent.

Other area municipalities seeing some of the largest population declines included West Allis, Greenfield, Whitewater, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Racine, Whitefish Bay, Greendale and Glendale.

Many of the state’s largest population increases were concentrated in Dane County. Madison led the state with an increase of 3,938 and Fitchburg was second with a 921 person increase. Sun Prairie, Verona, Waunakee and Oregon were all in the top 20.

In releasing its new estimates, the Census Bureau pointed out 10 of the 15 fastest growing cities in the country are located in the South. Three Texas cities, Conroe, Frisco and McKinney led the way with increases of 7.8, 6.2 and 5.9 percent.

Just one Midwestern city, Ankeny, Iowa, cracked the top 15.

