Neylon to delay committee vote on Foxconn bill to consider amendments

Committee heard nearly 10 hours of testimony

by

August 04, 2017, 1:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/economic-development/neylon-to-delay-committee-vote-on-foxconn-bill-to-consider-amendments/

Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, tells WisPolitics.com, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee, that he plans to delay an Assembly committee vote on the Foxconn legislation to consider amendments, including language that would seek to have the company give preference to Wisconsin vendors and workers.

Neylon is the chairman of the Jobs and Economy Committee, which held a public hearing Thursday on the $3 billion Foxconn incentive package bill. Check out WISN-TV, also a BizTimes media partner, for its coverage of the public hearing, which lasted for nearly 10 hours.

Read the WisPolitics story here, and check out WisPolitics.com for more coverage of the Foxconn legislative debate.

Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, tells WisPolitics.com, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee, that he plans to delay an Assembly committee vote on the Foxconn legislation to consider amendments, including language that would seek to have the company give preference to Wisconsin vendors and workers.

Neylon is the chairman of the Jobs and Economy Committee, which held a public hearing Thursday on the $3 billion Foxconn incentive package bill. Check out WISN-TV, also a BizTimes media partner, for its coverage of the public hearing, which lasted for nearly 10 hours.

Read the WisPolitics story here, and check out WisPolitics.com for more coverage of the Foxconn legislative debate.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm