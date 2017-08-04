Neylon to delay committee vote on Foxconn bill to consider amendments

Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, tells WisPolitics.com, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee, that he plans to delay an Assembly committee vote on the Foxconn legislation to consider amendments, including language that would seek to have the company give preference to Wisconsin vendors and workers.

Neylon is the chairman of the Jobs and Economy Committee, which held a public hearing Thursday on the $3 billion Foxconn incentive package bill. Check out WISN-TV, also a BizTimes media partner, for its coverage of the public hearing, which lasted for nearly 10 hours.

Read the WisPolitics story here, and check out WisPolitics.com for more coverage of the Foxconn legislative debate.