MilliporeSigma to invest $64 million in Shebogyan-area facility

German firm relocating flavors and fragrances division

by

August 31, 2017, 1:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/economic-development/milliporesigma-to-invest-64-million-in-shebogyan-area-facility/

German life sciences company MilliporeSigma plans to invest $64 million to build an 80,000-square-foot facility in Sheboygan County.

The company will announce details of the plan Tuesday during an event at its existing operations at 5485 Highway V in the Town of Wilson.

A spokeswoman said the company would be relocating its flavors and fragrances division from Germany and would be adding jobs in the area.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is offering parent company Merck KGaA $1.25 million in business tax credits, according to board documents. Spokesman Mark Maley declined to provide specifics on the project but said state officials would be participating in the announcement on Tuesday.

MilliporeSigma is the life sciences business of Merck KGaA, which is not affiliated pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. Merck KGaA acquired St. Louis-based Sigma-Aldrich in 2015 for $17 billion and currently has 19,000 employees and 65 manufacturing sites worldwide.

The Town of Wilson facility is located on 513 acres and has five production areas used for chemical manufacturing.

