MilliporeSigma to add 175 jobs in Sheboygan County

Company expanding Town of Wilson facility

by

September 05, 2017, 7:45 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/economic-development/milliporesigma-to-add-175-jobs-in-sheboygan-county/

MilliporeSigma plans to add 175 jobs at its Town of Wilson manufacturing facility in Sheboygan County as part of a $64 million expansion.

Gov. Scott Walker receives chemistry equipment from MilliporeSigma CEO Udit Batra.

The company, which employs roughly 1,000 people in the state, has already begun work on an 80,000-square-foot facility that will house stains and dyes and flavors and fragrance operations. Gov. Scott Walker joined company executives Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony and the announcement of $1.25 million in state tax credits for the project.

BizTimes first reported on the incentives and the company’s planned investment last week.

“With the already skilled labor and the necessary chemical manufacturing technology and infrastructure, this site is an ideal choice,” said Udit Batra, MilliporeSigma chief executive officer.

Batra said the decision to expand in Wisconsin started with a meeting with Gov. Scott Walker in Germany in 2015. Batra also visited with the governor in Madison earlier this year.

“Today’s announcement is a culmination of the work that has gone on since that time,” he said.

The groundbreaking ceremony for MilliporeSigma.

MilliporeSigma is the life sciences business of Merck KGaA, which is not affiliated with pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. Merck KGaA acquired St. Louis-based Sigma-Aldrich in 2015 for $17 billion and currently has 19,000 employees and 65 manufacturing sites worldwide.

“We have come a long way from a manufacturer of catalog chemicals,” Batra said, referencing the company’s Wisconsin roots as the Aldrich Corp, which was founded in 1951 in Milwaukee. Sigma and Aldrich merged in 1975 to create Sigma-Aldrich, which Merck acquired 40 years later.

The Town of Wilson facility is located on 513 acres. In addition to those operations, MilliporeSigma has operations in the Madison area and one of its largest distribution facilities is in Milwaukee.

“As a global company with operations on five continents, MilliporeSigma had numerous location options for this facility and I commend the company for making this commitment to Wisconsin,” Walker said.

MilliporeSigma plans to add 175 jobs at its Town of Wilson manufacturing facility in Sheboygan County as part of a $64 million expansion.

Gov. Scott Walker receives chemistry equipment from MilliporeSigma CEO Udit Batra.

The company, which employs roughly 1,000 people in the state, has already begun work on an 80,000-square-foot facility that will house stains and dyes and flavors and fragrance operations. Gov. Scott Walker joined company executives Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony and the announcement of $1.25 million in state tax credits for the project.

BizTimes first reported on the incentives and the company’s planned investment last week.

“With the already skilled labor and the necessary chemical manufacturing technology and infrastructure, this site is an ideal choice,” said Udit Batra, MilliporeSigma chief executive officer.

Batra said the decision to expand in Wisconsin started with a meeting with Gov. Scott Walker in Germany in 2015. Batra also visited with the governor in Madison earlier this year.

“Today’s announcement is a culmination of the work that has gone on since that time,” he said.

The groundbreaking ceremony for MilliporeSigma.

MilliporeSigma is the life sciences business of Merck KGaA, which is not affiliated with pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. Merck KGaA acquired St. Louis-based Sigma-Aldrich in 2015 for $17 billion and currently has 19,000 employees and 65 manufacturing sites worldwide.

“We have come a long way from a manufacturer of catalog chemicals,” Batra said, referencing the company’s Wisconsin roots as the Aldrich Corp, which was founded in 1951 in Milwaukee. Sigma and Aldrich merged in 1975 to create Sigma-Aldrich, which Merck acquired 40 years later.

The Town of Wilson facility is located on 513 acres. In addition to those operations, MilliporeSigma has operations in the Madison area and one of its largest distribution facilities is in Milwaukee.

“As a global company with operations on five continents, MilliporeSigma had numerous location options for this facility and I commend the company for making this commitment to Wisconsin,” Walker said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm