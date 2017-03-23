Marquette opening 707 Hub Monday for student entrepreneurs

Marquette University will open 707 Hub Monday, a co-working space for students inside of the Kohler Center for Entrepreneurship that is part of the school’s ongoing initiative to foster start-up ideas and promote free enterprise.

The space is located on the first floor of Marquette’s five-story 707 Building at 1102 W. Wisconsin Ave.

“Opening the 707 Hub is an important milestone as we continue toward our goal of building an innovative culture across campus,” said Marquette President Michael Lovell. “This space will be a catalyst for student innovation and entrepreneurship, and we’re excited about the great ideas that will come out of this venture.”

The Hub is open and available to all students and includes workshop space and a pitch stage to be used for guest speakers or glasses.

“We’ve designed this space to foster collaboration,” said Jeanne Hossenlopp, vice president for research and innovation at Marquette. “We encourage a cross-disciplinary approach to innovation, and the 707 Hub offers students from all parts of campus the tools, space and support they need to take their ideas from concept to reality.”