Marquette opening 707 Hub Monday for student entrepreneurs

Lab located in Kohler Center for Entrepreneurship

by

March 23, 2017, 1:46 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/economic-development/marquette-opening-707-hub-monday-for-student-entrepreneurs/

Marquette University will open 707 Hub Monday, a co-working space for students inside of the Kohler Center for Entrepreneurship that is part of the school’s ongoing initiative to foster start-up ideas and promote free enterprise.

Student entrepreneurs work in Marquette’s Kohler Center for Entrepreneurship, located at the university’s 707 building.

Student entrepreneurs work in Marquette’s Kohler Center for Entrepreneurship, located at the university’s 707 building.

The space is located on the first floor of Marquette’s five-story 707 Building at 1102 W. Wisconsin Ave.

“Opening the 707 Hub is an important milestone as we continue toward our goal of building an innovative culture across campus,” said Marquette President Michael Lovell. “This space will be a catalyst for student innovation and entrepreneurship, and we’re excited about the great ideas that will come out of this venture.”

The Hub is open and available to all students and includes workshop space and a pitch stage to be used for guest speakers or glasses.

“We’ve designed this space to foster collaboration,” said Jeanne Hossenlopp, vice president for research and innovation at Marquette. “We encourage a cross-disciplinary approach to innovation, and the 707 Hub offers students from all parts of campus the tools, space and support they need to take their ideas from concept to reality.”

Related Posts

Marquette University will open 707 Hub Monday, a co-working space for students inside of the Kohler Center for Entrepreneurship that is part of the school’s ongoing initiative to foster start-up ideas and promote free enterprise.

Student entrepreneurs work in Marquette’s Kohler Center for Entrepreneurship, located at the university’s 707 building.

Student entrepreneurs work in Marquette’s Kohler Center for Entrepreneurship, located at the university’s 707 building.

The space is located on the first floor of Marquette’s five-story 707 Building at 1102 W. Wisconsin Ave.

“Opening the 707 Hub is an important milestone as we continue toward our goal of building an innovative culture across campus,” said Marquette President Michael Lovell. “This space will be a catalyst for student innovation and entrepreneurship, and we’re excited about the great ideas that will come out of this venture.”

The Hub is open and available to all students and includes workshop space and a pitch stage to be used for guest speakers or glasses.

“We’ve designed this space to foster collaboration,” said Jeanne Hossenlopp, vice president for research and innovation at Marquette. “We encourage a cross-disciplinary approach to innovation, and the 707 Hub offers students from all parts of campus the tools, space and support they need to take their ideas from concept to reality.”

Related Posts

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

03/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership: Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid
Mount Mary University

03/28/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Reviving the Dream Celebration
InterContinental Hotel

03/30/201712:00 am

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm