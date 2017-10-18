Former Lindsay Heights school to be redeveloped for multi-family housing

Phillis Wheatley Elementary School closed in 2011

by

October 18, 2017, 11:56 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/economic-development/former-lindsay-heights-school-to-be-redeveloped-for-multi-family-housing/

Photo by Google.

A former Milwaukee Public School in the city’s Lindsay Heights neighborhood is being eyed for multi-family housing.

An unnamed developer is planning to purchase the Phillis Wheatley Elementary School building at 2442 N. 20th St. from the city and redevelop the 115-year-old building into housing, according to plans filed with the city.

A zoning change has been initiated by the city of Milwaukee to permit redevelopment of the former school.

The city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee will review the application.

The Milwaukee School Board voted in April 2011 to close the K-8 school as part of a plan to close, merge or relocate seven schools to address a budget shortfall.

The city issued a request for proposal in July for the 84,222-square-foot building.

