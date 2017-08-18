Celebration to recognize rebuilding efforts in Sherman Park

Sherman Park Revival Celebration will be held Sunday

August 18, 2017, 12:10 PM

Community leaders, corporate donors and Milwaukee Public Schools representatives will gather at Sherman Park on Sunday to celebrate the rebuilding efforts in the neighborhood since last year’s unrest.

Crews from Northcott Neighborhood House deconstruct a city-owned home at 2709 N. 40th St. In the wake of unrest last summer in Sherman Park, the state allocated $2 million for the City of Milwaukee to help train residents in construction trades.

The Sherman Park Revival Celebration, hosted by local restaurant advocacy group Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet, will provide 250 MPS students with school supplies-filled backpacks from Kohl’s, lunch bags from the Milwaukee Bucks and tickets for a Milwaukee Brewers game.

The event will focus on the positive programs and projects that have taken place since the Sherman Park disturbances in August 2016.

“Milwaukee needs private and public leadership to be bold to make progress and create opportunities in our community,” said Jim Mueller, president and chief executive officer of Waukesha-based Mueller QAAS. “Working together, we can improve the quality of life for all.”

SURG Restaurant Group, a member of the Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet, will provide prime Carnevor steaks and other refreshments.

The event will also feature family entertainment, including bounce houses and cotton candy, sponsored by Gruber Law Offices. Other sponsors of the event include Associated Bank, VISIT Milwaukee and Phoenix Investors, a national developer that partners with public officials to redevelop distressed properties. Mueller also contributed to the event.

“The rehabilitation of the Sherman Park area complements our mission of revitalizing neighborhoods and increasing economic opportunities,” said Frank Crivello, chairman and founder of Phoenix Investors. “We are honored to support the incredible work being done in the City of Milwaukee.”

Local elected officials and community leaders will kick off the event with a news conference at 12:30 p.m., followed by the celebration from 1 to 4 p.m.

