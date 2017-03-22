Brookfield to issue RFP for hotel developer

The city of Brookfield plans to issue a request for a proposal for a developer to build a 150- to 175-room hotel that will be constructed next to a planned conference center.

The Brookfield Common Council gave the city the go-ahead Tuesday to proceed with plans for the 43,000-square-foot conference center.

“We will own the property but not operate it and plan to enter into a long-term lease with a hotel developer who will build adjacent and operate it for a fee,” said Daniel Ertl, community development director for the city of Brookfield.

The Common Council also discussed possible sites for the conference center and hotel in closed session. Ertl could not comment on the specific sites. Ertl previously confirmed one of the sites the city is considering is the Brookfield Square Mall area.

The conference center will include a 15,000- to 18,000-square-foot main ballroom and a junior ballroom, a kitchen and outdoor space.

The center will be financed with a 25-year bond that will be repaid by revenue generated by the hotel room tax. Beginning this year, state law mandates municipalities keep only 30 percent of the revenue generated by the tax for the general fund. The remaining money has to be spent promoting tourism, which can include capital expenditures.