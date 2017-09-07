Amazon seeking a city for its second North American HQ

Would house up to 50,000 jobs

by

September 07, 2017, 1:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/economic-development/amazon-seeking-a-city-for-its-second-north-american-hq/

Amazon.com announced today it is looking for a site to build its second North American headquarters in what the online retailer expects to be a more than $5 billion project.

The company said on its website it is soliciting proposals from cities for the new headquarters, which would employ as many as 50,000 new full-time employees and be “a full equal” to its existing headquarters in Seattle. 

Amazon fulfillment Kenosha

Amazon.com has a fulfillment center in Kenosha.

Amazon said it’s looking for metropolitan areas with more than 1 million people, a “stable and business-friendly environment,” and urban or suburban locations with the potential to attract and retain strong technical talent.

The Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area has a population of 1.6 million, according to 2015 census data.

Officials with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Milwaukee 7, the region’s economic development partnership, declined to say whether Wisconsin plans to submit a  proposal to Amazon, both citing policies of not commenting on potential economic development opportunities.

WEDC spokesman Mark Maley added in a statement:

“Under Governor Walker, the state has turned around its economy, cut taxes by more than $4.7 billion and implemented numerous pro-business policies that have resulted in Wisconsin being ranked in the Top 10 of ‘Best Places to Do Business.’ These initiatives, coupled with our dedicated workforce, outstanding education system and reliable infrastructure, have put Wisconsin on the radar screen of major corporations from around the world as they seek to expand their operations.”

“As companies such as Foxconn and Haribo have discovered, there are many great reasons for establishing operations in Wisconsin,” Maley added.

Amazon has a significant presence in southeastern Wisconsin with its 1.1 million-square-foot fulfillment center and 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha. 

Amazon said construction and ongoing operation of the new North American headquarters is expected to create “tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community,” in addition to the company’s direct hiring and investment.

The company said its investments in Seattle from 2010 through 2016 resulted in an additional $38 billion to Seattle’s economy. The Seattle campus has more than 40,000 employees.

Average annual total compensation for employees at the new campus could be more than $100,000, the company said. 

BizTimes Reporter Arthur Thomas contributed to this report.

Amazon.com announced today it is looking for a site to build its second North American headquarters in what the online retailer expects to be a more than $5 billion project.

The company said on its website it is soliciting proposals from cities for the new headquarters, which would employ as many as 50,000 new full-time employees and be “a full equal” to its existing headquarters in Seattle. 

Amazon fulfillment Kenosha

Amazon.com has a fulfillment center in Kenosha.

Amazon said it’s looking for metropolitan areas with more than 1 million people, a “stable and business-friendly environment,” and urban or suburban locations with the potential to attract and retain strong technical talent.

The Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area has a population of 1.6 million, according to 2015 census data.

Officials with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Milwaukee 7, the region’s economic development partnership, declined to say whether Wisconsin plans to submit a  proposal to Amazon, both citing policies of not commenting on potential economic development opportunities.

WEDC spokesman Mark Maley added in a statement:

“Under Governor Walker, the state has turned around its economy, cut taxes by more than $4.7 billion and implemented numerous pro-business policies that have resulted in Wisconsin being ranked in the Top 10 of ‘Best Places to Do Business.’ These initiatives, coupled with our dedicated workforce, outstanding education system and reliable infrastructure, have put Wisconsin on the radar screen of major corporations from around the world as they seek to expand their operations.”

“As companies such as Foxconn and Haribo have discovered, there are many great reasons for establishing operations in Wisconsin,” Maley added.

Amazon has a significant presence in southeastern Wisconsin with its 1.1 million-square-foot fulfillment center and 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha. 

Amazon said construction and ongoing operation of the new North American headquarters is expected to create “tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community,” in addition to the company’s direct hiring and investment.

The company said its investments in Seattle from 2010 through 2016 resulted in an additional $38 billion to Seattle’s economy. The Seattle campus has more than 40,000 employees.

Average annual total compensation for employees at the new campus could be more than $100,000, the company said. 

BizTimes Reporter Arthur Thomas contributed to this report.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm