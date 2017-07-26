Amazon has 50,000 job openings nationally

Includes some positions in Kenosha

by

July 26, 2017, 12:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/ideas/economic-development/amazon-has-50000-job-openings-nationally/

Amazon has more than 50,000 job openings at 10 fulfillment centers across the U.S. including an undisclosed number of job openings its facilities in Kenosha.

The company says it plans to make thousands of on-the-spot job offers to qualified candidates on Aug. 2.

Amazon fulfillment Kenosha

Amazon.com has more than 50,000 job openings including in Kenosha.

Amazon is hiring for tens of thousands of full-time jobs for employees who will pick, pack and ship customer orders, according to a statement released Wednesday by the company.

Amazon’s 1.1 million-square-foot fulfillment center and 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha opened in June 2015.

A spokeswoman for the company said Amazon is hiring for “hundreds and hundreds of jobs” at the Kenosha fulfillment center.

More than 10,000 of the positions the company needs to fill are part-time jobs at the company’s “sortation centers” throughout the U.S. Employees who work more than 20 hours per week receive benefits.

The news of Amazon’s hiring blitz comes the same day that President Donald Trump will make an announcement that Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn Technology Group will build a liquid-crystal display factory in Wisconsin. The site has not yet been chosen, but many have speculated it will be located in Racine County, just north of Kenosha County, along I-94. Bloomberg is reporting Foxconn is expected to employ about 3,000 people in the beginning after an initial $10 billion investment and expand over a two and a half year period.

With a state-wide unemployment rate of 3.1 percent as of June (Racine County’s is higher at 4.2 percent) questions have been raised whether there will be enough workers to fill the Foxconn manufacturing jobs.

Buckley Brinkman, executive director and CEO of the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity, said while the state is at full employment, he’s confident partnerships that are already in place between economic development organizations, educational institutions and other industries will ensure Foxconn is staffed.

“If we land this opportunity, we will need to use all the resources at our disposal to staff this plant,” Brinkman said. “Fortunately, the infrastructure is already in place for this effort. I’m confident the plant will be fully — and properly staffed.”

BizTimes Reporter Arthur Thomas contributed to this report.

Amazon has more than 50,000 job openings at 10 fulfillment centers across the U.S. including an undisclosed number of job openings its facilities in Kenosha.

The company says it plans to make thousands of on-the-spot job offers to qualified candidates on Aug. 2.

Amazon fulfillment Kenosha

Amazon.com has more than 50,000 job openings including in Kenosha.

Amazon is hiring for tens of thousands of full-time jobs for employees who will pick, pack and ship customer orders, according to a statement released Wednesday by the company.

Amazon’s 1.1 million-square-foot fulfillment center and 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha opened in June 2015.

A spokeswoman for the company said Amazon is hiring for “hundreds and hundreds of jobs” at the Kenosha fulfillment center.

More than 10,000 of the positions the company needs to fill are part-time jobs at the company’s “sortation centers” throughout the U.S. Employees who work more than 20 hours per week receive benefits.

The news of Amazon’s hiring blitz comes the same day that President Donald Trump will make an announcement that Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn Technology Group will build a liquid-crystal display factory in Wisconsin. The site has not yet been chosen, but many have speculated it will be located in Racine County, just north of Kenosha County, along I-94. Bloomberg is reporting Foxconn is expected to employ about 3,000 people in the beginning after an initial $10 billion investment and expand over a two and a half year period.

With a state-wide unemployment rate of 3.1 percent as of June (Racine County’s is higher at 4.2 percent) questions have been raised whether there will be enough workers to fill the Foxconn manufacturing jobs.

Buckley Brinkman, executive director and CEO of the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity, said while the state is at full employment, he’s confident partnerships that are already in place between economic development organizations, educational institutions and other industries will ensure Foxconn is staffed.

“If we land this opportunity, we will need to use all the resources at our disposal to staff this plant,” Brinkman said. “Fortunately, the infrastructure is already in place for this effort. I’m confident the plant will be fully — and properly staffed.”

BizTimes Reporter Arthur Thomas contributed to this report.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm