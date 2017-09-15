ZMac Transportation Solutions

Racine

Industry: Transportation

Founded: 2010

Projected 2017 revenue: $20 million

Racine-based ZMac Transportation Solutions credits its people for every bit of success the company has achieved. It specializes in coordinating the shipment of flatbed and oversized freight for manufacturers.

ZMac leverages the latest in technology to help its customers and carriers problem-solve.

The company developed ZRate, a subscription software that provides a market price on oversized freight, and also recently introduced a new industry-changing program that allows large local manufacturers to manage the entire shipment process.

ZMac sees the greatest opportunity in continuing to find great people to add to its team. If the company is open and honest about its future plans to grow, and makes the right investment in the right people, growth will continue. Company leaders think the industry is ripe for disruption and plan to take advantage of those opportunities.

Words of advice “Always do what is right. That is what we live by at ZMac. Our reputation is more important than money, so we live by this standard and our customers know it. It’s who we are at our core. Our employees love it because it is not gray. We empower them to make that decision. It makes for a great environment to work in.”