Z.T. Distribution Inc.

2nd year winner

by

September 15, 2017, 4:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/general-news/z-t-distribution-inc-2/

Z.T. Distribution Inc.

Milwaukee
Industry: Grocery distribution
Founded: 1919
Projected 2017 revenue:  Not disclosed

Carolyn and Scot Trojanowski

Milwaukee-based Z.T. Distribution Inc. began as Z.T. Wholesale in 1919. It was started by Zigmunt Trojanowski and incorporated in 1965. Today, three generations later, the company has evolved from a wholesaler to a full-service, direct store distribution company serving more than 400 retail grocers throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.

For Z.T., service is paramount. Logistics employees operate six days a week and store level service operations employees work seven days a week, including holidays. If the grocery stores are open, so is Z.T.

That type of service is crucial when building the corporate relationships that drive the growth of the business.

The size of the company has helped it grow in terms of being able to overcome geographic challenges and service retail locations in multiple states. Z.T. has been able to work with brands like Roundy’s, Woodman’s, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Sendik’s Food Markets, Festival Foods, Target, Hy-Vee, Meijer and others because of its size and distribution range.

The company sees opportunity in brand building services for emerging brands, as well as for established brands that may have plateaued or have been limited because of challenges gaining exposure in a crowded retail environment.

What changes are coming?

“We are always willing to evolve and allow the market to shape us, rather than fight an ever-changing market.”

Z.T. Distribution Inc.

Milwaukee Industry: Grocery distribution Founded: 1919 Projected 2017 revenue:  Not disclosed

[caption id="attachment_329112" align="alignnone" width="770"] Carolyn and Scot Trojanowski[/caption]

Milwaukee-based Z.T. Distribution Inc. began as Z.T. Wholesale in 1919. It was started by Zigmunt Trojanowski and incorporated in 1965. Today, three generations later, the company has evolved from a wholesaler to a full-service, direct store distribution company serving more than 400 retail grocers throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.

For Z.T., service is paramount. Logistics employees operate six days a week and store level service operations employees work seven days a week, including holidays. If the grocery stores are open, so is Z.T.

That type of service is crucial when building the corporate relationships that drive the growth of the business.

The size of the company has helped it grow in terms of being able to overcome geographic challenges and service retail locations in multiple states. Z.T. has been able to work with brands like Roundy’s, Woodman’s, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Sendik’s Food Markets, Festival Foods, Target, Hy-Vee, Meijer and others because of its size and distribution range.

The company sees opportunity in brand building services for emerging brands, as well as for established brands that may have plateaued or have been limited because of challenges gaining exposure in a crowded retail environment.

What changes are coming?

“We are always willing to evolve and allow the market to shape us, rather than fight an ever-changing market.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm