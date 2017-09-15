Z.T. Distribution Inc.

Milwaukee

Industry: Grocery distribution

Founded: 1919

Projected 2017 revenue: Not disclosed

Milwaukee-based Z.T. Distribution Inc. began as Z.T. Wholesale in 1919. It was started by Zigmunt Trojanowski and incorporated in 1965. Today, three generations later, the company has evolved from a wholesaler to a full-service, direct store distribution company serving more than 400 retail grocers throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.

For Z.T., service is paramount. Logistics employees operate six days a week and store level service operations employees work seven days a week, including holidays. If the grocery stores are open, so is Z.T.

That type of service is crucial when building the corporate relationships that drive the growth of the business.

The size of the company has helped it grow in terms of being able to overcome geographic challenges and service retail locations in multiple states. Z.T. has been able to work with brands like Roundy’s, Woodman’s, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Sendik’s Food Markets, Festival Foods, Target, Hy-Vee, Meijer and others because of its size and distribution range.

The company sees opportunity in brand building services for emerging brands, as well as for established brands that may have plateaued or have been limited because of challenges gaining exposure in a crowded retail environment.

What changes are coming? “We are always willing to evolve and allow the market to shape us, rather than fight an ever-changing market.”