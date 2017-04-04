YP groups to co-host events addressing socioeconomic disparities

Inclusive talent attraction theme of collaborative programming

by

April 04, 2017, 1:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/general-news/yp-groups-co-hosting-events-to-address-socioeconomic-disparities/

Several Milwaukee young professional groups are working together to provide a platform for discussion of Milwaukee’s socioeconomic disparities.

A cohort of YP organizations will together host two upcoming events focused on inclusive talent attraction and retention in Milwaukee. The aim of the programming is to introduce Milwaukee’s young professional groups to each other and foster collaboration, while generating ideas to address city challenges, said Rita DeMerit, project manager at NEWaukee.

Annie Hernandez, Alex Boschult and Dane Gagnon of United Way of Greater Milwaukee

Annie Hernandez, Alex Boschult and Dane Gagnon of United Way of Greater Milwaukee at a YP Week event in 2016.

“We just hope that the young professional groups in Milwaukee realize how important it is to work together and be more of a joint force instead of being siloed in our own separate areas thinking that we’re competing against each other,” DeMerit said. “We all have the same goal of trying to make Milwaukee a better place for everyone.”

Blueprints for Milwaukee will be held Wednesday, April 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Milwaukee City Hall Rotunda. At the event, young professionals and city government leaders will discuss immigration; education; transit; sustainability; cultural competency; public safety; arts, culture and public space; and the small business ecosystem, and how these issues factor into talent attraction and retention in Milwaukee.

The groups hosting the Blueprints event are: NEWaukee, ONE Milwaukee, National Association of Asian Professionals, FUEL Milwaukee, Rotaract Club of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals, and Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.

Following the Blueprints event, YP leaders and city officials will meet regularly to discuss the viability of the ideas.

There also will be a YP networking event, “All Boats Rise: Milwaukee’s Largest YP Happy Hour,” on Friday, April 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 13 different bars on Old World Third Street in Milwaukee. It will include 14 young professional groups, who will join together for a joint social at 8 p.m. at Red, White and Blue.

The participating groups are: Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals, FUEL Milwaukee, ONE Milwaukee, Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee, NEWaukee, NAIOP Wisconsin Developing Leaders, Rotaract Club of Milwaukee, United Way LINC (Lead Impact Network Change), Young Nonprofit Professionals Network, National Association of Asian American Professionals, Social X Milwaukee, WGIRLS Milwaukee, Swarmm Events, and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee Young Professionals Committee.

The YP groups established the programming following the civil unrest in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood in August, realizing the importance of working together to address socioeconomic disparities in the city.

The events are part of YP Week. More information is available at www.ypweek.com.

Several Milwaukee young professional groups are working together to provide a platform for discussion of Milwaukee’s socioeconomic disparities.

A cohort of YP organizations will together host two upcoming events focused on inclusive talent attraction and retention in Milwaukee. The aim of the programming is to introduce Milwaukee’s young professional groups to each other and foster collaboration, while generating ideas to address city challenges, said Rita DeMerit, project manager at NEWaukee.

Annie Hernandez, Alex Boschult and Dane Gagnon of United Way of Greater Milwaukee

Annie Hernandez, Alex Boschult and Dane Gagnon of United Way of Greater Milwaukee at a YP Week event in 2016.

“We just hope that the young professional groups in Milwaukee realize how important it is to work together and be more of a joint force instead of being siloed in our own separate areas thinking that we’re competing against each other,” DeMerit said. “We all have the same goal of trying to make Milwaukee a better place for everyone.”

Blueprints for Milwaukee will be held Wednesday, April 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Milwaukee City Hall Rotunda. At the event, young professionals and city government leaders will discuss immigration; education; transit; sustainability; cultural competency; public safety; arts, culture and public space; and the small business ecosystem, and how these issues factor into talent attraction and retention in Milwaukee.

The groups hosting the Blueprints event are: NEWaukee, ONE Milwaukee, National Association of Asian Professionals, FUEL Milwaukee, Rotaract Club of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals, and Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.

Following the Blueprints event, YP leaders and city officials will meet regularly to discuss the viability of the ideas.

There also will be a YP networking event, “All Boats Rise: Milwaukee’s Largest YP Happy Hour,” on Friday, April 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 13 different bars on Old World Third Street in Milwaukee. It will include 14 young professional groups, who will join together for a joint social at 8 p.m. at Red, White and Blue.

The participating groups are: Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals, FUEL Milwaukee, ONE Milwaukee, Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee, NEWaukee, NAIOP Wisconsin Developing Leaders, Rotaract Club of Milwaukee, United Way LINC (Lead Impact Network Change), Young Nonprofit Professionals Network, National Association of Asian American Professionals, Social X Milwaukee, WGIRLS Milwaukee, Swarmm Events, and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee Young Professionals Committee.

The YP groups established the programming following the civil unrest in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood in August, realizing the importance of working together to address socioeconomic disparities in the city.

The events are part of YP Week. More information is available at www.ypweek.com.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Republicans in Congress reach agreement to pass a significant tax reform bill?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Spring Luncheon: Pushing for Publicity
Italian Community Center

04/06/201711:00 am-1:00 pm

Osher Speaker Series: Advancing Education in Milwaukee
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/12/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

CCB Technology's fourth annual TechShowcase
Miller Park

04/13/20179:00 am-3:00 pm