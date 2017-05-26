YMCA of Metro Milwaukee names new CEO

Carrie Wall is current leader of Dane County YMCA

May 26, 2017

The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee has named Carrie Wall as its new president and chief executive officer.

Wall has served as president and CEO of the YMCA of Dane County since 2010.

Carrie Wall, current president and CEO of the YMCA of Dane County, will lead the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee beginning July 1.

She replaces Jack Takerian, who has served as interim president and CEO since July 2016.

Wall is credited with overseeing the YMCA of Dane County as it’s grown to be recognized as one of the highest performing mid-sized Y’s in the country, the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee said in an announcement.

During her tenure, Wall and the YMCA of Dane County management team led the development and implementation of a strategic plan that resulted in net income increases, greater philanthropic contributions and more than $2 million in facilities improvements, the announcement said. 

Prior to her role with the YMCA of Dane County, Wall was vice president of operations at the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.

Wall began her career at the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, where she worked for 20 years in various operations, fundraising and executive roles.

Wall assumes her new role on July 1.

The Milwaukee Y also announced that Richard Schmidt, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based C.G. Schmidt, has been appointed chairman of the board of directors.

“We are excited to welcome Carrie back to the Milwaukee Y,” said Richard Canter, outgoing chairman of the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee Board. “Carrie is a purpose driven leader who brings an unwavering commitment to the mission of the Y, along with a proven track record of high performance. Under the capable leadership of Rick Schmidt, incoming board chairman, Carrie will be well supported by a dedicated team of employees and volunteers who care deeply about the urban mission of the Milwaukee Y.”

The Milwaukee Y underwent a restructuring process beginning in 2013, when Takerian’s predecessor, Julie Tolan, took over the organization. Under Tolan’s direction, the YMCA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after accruing $30 million in debt over two decades, sold 70 percent of its owned real estate assets and re-configured its revenue streams.

In 2016, the Milwaukee Y posted earnings of $946,000, the organization said. 

“I have been more than just an interested observer of the Milwaukee Y’s revitalization over the past few years, and am sincerely impressed by and grateful for all they’ve accomplished,” Wall said. “I have a deep appreciation for the hard work, perseverance and dedication demonstrated by this team, and I look forward to working with my colleagues, the Milwaukee Y board and all its community partners to help the Milwaukee Y continue to flourish.”

“As we prepare to welcome Carrie, we also express our highest gratitude to Jack Takerian, interim president and CEO, for his dedication to the Milwaukee Y,” Schmidt added. “We are grateful for his leadership, and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. Moreover, we thank Richard Canter for his stewardship of our board of directors and for his long commitment to the mission of the Y. His insights and skills will continue to be put to great use as he serves on our board of directors.”

