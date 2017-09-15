Wisconsin International Academy

Wauwatosa

Industry: International education

Founded: 2012

Projected 2017 revenue: $10 million

Wisconsin International Academy provides a total care program that surrounds international student enrollment at quality private and parochial high schools to prepare the students for admission to competitive colleges and universities in America and beyond.

WIA has seven partner high schools in the Milwaukee metro area that combined enrolled 160 students during the 2016 school year, up from just 20 students during its first year in business.

Currently, WIA works primarily with parents in China wishing to make an eight-year educational investment for their children to attend high school and college.

Due to the growing interest of Chinese parents and students, WIA has expanded into the Chicago area, and plans to expand to the Iowa City and Cleveland areas.

What are your challenges? “Marketing and recruiting for continuing schools and new partner schools needs to precede expectations for enrollment targets being met by as much as two years. The obstacle is maintaining the focus of consistent marketing and recruiting efforts over this length of time and then sustaining it so an increasing number of new freshmen are ready to replace graduating seniors.”