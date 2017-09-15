Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co.

1st year winner

by

September 15, 2017, 4:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/general-news/wenthe-davidson-engineering-co/

Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co.

New Berlin
Industry: Manufacturing
Founded: 1941
Projected 2017 revenue: $35 million

The Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co. team

New Berlin-based Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co. credits its continued success to its ability to listen to customers and give them more than they ask for. The company is a metal fabricator specializing in electric motor and generator housings, metal tubular products and emission systems for diesel trucks.

Engineers at the company have more than 200 years of experience in fabrication, welding, lean manufacturing and industrial engineering.
For 30 years, Wenthe-Davidson has been a minority ESOP company with 28 percent employee ownership. This year, the company transitioned to a 100 percent employee-owned company, and strives to create and maintain a culture of innovation and efficiency within the business.

Wenthe-Davidson strives for efficiency and has the ability to ship in exact quantities with perfect quality, just as customers need them.

The company prides itself on the ability to deliver more for less.

Where is the opportunity?

“Exploring new markets is a priority, but there is still so much more we can do for our existing customer base in the form of increased value added and innovation.”

Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co.

New Berlin Industry: Manufacturing Founded: 1941 Projected 2017 revenue: $35 million

[caption id="attachment_329110" align="alignnone" width="770"] The Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co. team[/caption]

New Berlin-based Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co. credits its continued success to its ability to listen to customers and give them more than they ask for. The company is a metal fabricator specializing in electric motor and generator housings, metal tubular products and emission systems for diesel trucks.

Engineers at the company have more than 200 years of experience in fabrication, welding, lean manufacturing and industrial engineering. For 30 years, Wenthe-Davidson has been a minority ESOP company with 28 percent employee ownership. This year, the company transitioned to a 100 percent employee-owned company, and strives to create and maintain a culture of innovation and efficiency within the business.

Wenthe-Davidson strives for efficiency and has the ability to ship in exact quantities with perfect quality, just as customers need them.

The company prides itself on the ability to deliver more for less.

Where is the opportunity?

“Exploring new markets is a priority, but there is still so much more we can do for our existing customer base in the form of increased value added and innovation.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm