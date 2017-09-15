Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co.

New Berlin

Industry: Manufacturing

Founded: 1941

Projected 2017 revenue: $35 million

New Berlin-based Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co. credits its continued success to its ability to listen to customers and give them more than they ask for. The company is a metal fabricator specializing in electric motor and generator housings, metal tubular products and emission systems for diesel trucks.

Engineers at the company have more than 200 years of experience in fabrication, welding, lean manufacturing and industrial engineering.

For 30 years, Wenthe-Davidson has been a minority ESOP company with 28 percent employee ownership. This year, the company transitioned to a 100 percent employee-owned company, and strives to create and maintain a culture of innovation and efficiency within the business.

Wenthe-Davidson strives for efficiency and has the ability to ship in exact quantities with perfect quality, just as customers need them.

The company prides itself on the ability to deliver more for less.

Where is the opportunity? “Exploring new markets is a priority, but there is still so much more we can do for our existing customer base in the form of increased value added and innovation.”