Weather Tight Corp.

West Allis

Industry: Exterior remodeling

Founded: 1986

Projected 2017 revenue: $16.4 million

For more than 30 years, West Allis-based Weather Tight Corp. has been marketing and selling exterior home remodeling products including windows, doors, roofing, siding and gutter protection throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

Thanks to its commitment to customer service and a focus on ethical business practices, Weather Tight has continued to see steady growth.

Recently, the company equipped its sales staff with tools and materials to help them do their jobs better, which will also help in the company’s shift to a paperless sales system. It has also implemented new procedures and processes to help improve efficiency and achieve even higher standards for customer service, and also released a new siding product for customers this summer.

Weather Tight recently earned the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Ethics, a testament to its commitment to culture and trust.

The company plans to expand its product line to offer additional custom items and is hopeful the new processes and procedures will increase efficiency.

What changes are coming? “As always, there will be changes towards continual improvement and development of staff. We are building a new corporate training program that will allow managers to train new staff right away without removing them from their current staff for long periods of time.”