Vizance

2nd year Winner

by

September 15, 2017, 4:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/general-news/vizance/

Vizance

Hartland
Industry: Insurance
Founded: 1978
Projected 2017 revenue: Not disclosed

Jeff Cardenas and Dimas Ocampo

Through a combination of organic growth and strategic mergers and acquisitions, Hartland-based Vizance has experienced steady growth over the past few years.

Formerly RC Insurance Services, Vizance places a strong emphasis on company culture. As growth continues, culture and vision remain a top priority.

In March 2017, the company acquired Valley Insurance Associates in Appleton, and expanded its geographic footprint to the northeast part of the state with locations in Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay and Kaukauna.

Vizance can design and implement a full range of insurance, employee benefits, safety and risk management, claims management, wellness and financial service solutions that protect the financial security of businesses and families throughout the state.

What challenges do you face?

“Because it isn’t a profession that comes to mind when considering the vast landscape of occupations, we’ve had to work hard to demonstrate the benefits of an insurance-related career. After learning more about the industry and getting a firsthand look at our unique culture, our candidates are often interested in a career that offers challenge, advancement and stability, with a team that likes to work hard and have fun.”

Vizance

Hartland Industry: Insurance Founded: 1978 Projected 2017 revenue: Not disclosed

[caption id="attachment_329245" align="alignnone" width="770"] Jeff Cardenas and Dimas Ocampo[/caption]

Through a combination of organic growth and strategic mergers and acquisitions, Hartland-based Vizance has experienced steady growth over the past few years.

Formerly RC Insurance Services, Vizance places a strong emphasis on company culture. As growth continues, culture and vision remain a top priority.

In March 2017, the company acquired Valley Insurance Associates in Appleton, and expanded its geographic footprint to the northeast part of the state with locations in Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay and Kaukauna.

Vizance can design and implement a full range of insurance, employee benefits, safety and risk management, claims management, wellness and financial service solutions that protect the financial security of businesses and families throughout the state.

What challenges do you face?

“Because it isn’t a profession that comes to mind when considering the vast landscape of occupations, we’ve had to work hard to demonstrate the benefits of an insurance-related career. After learning more about the industry and getting a firsthand look at our unique culture, our candidates are often interested in a career that offers challenge, advancement and stability, with a team that likes to work hard and have fun.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm