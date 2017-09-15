Vizance

Hartland

Industry: Insurance

Founded: 1978

Projected 2017 revenue: Not disclosed

Through a combination of organic growth and strategic mergers and acquisitions, Hartland-based Vizance has experienced steady growth over the past few years.

Formerly RC Insurance Services, Vizance places a strong emphasis on company culture. As growth continues, culture and vision remain a top priority.

In March 2017, the company acquired Valley Insurance Associates in Appleton, and expanded its geographic footprint to the northeast part of the state with locations in Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay and Kaukauna.

Vizance can design and implement a full range of insurance, employee benefits, safety and risk management, claims management, wellness and financial service solutions that protect the financial security of businesses and families throughout the state.

What challenges do you face? “Because it isn’t a profession that comes to mind when considering the vast landscape of occupations, we’ve had to work hard to demonstrate the benefits of an insurance-related career. After learning more about the industry and getting a firsthand look at our unique culture, our candidates are often interested in a career that offers challenge, advancement and stability, with a team that likes to work hard and have fun.”