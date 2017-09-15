Valentine Coffee Co.

Milwaukee

Industry: Coffee roasting

Founded: 2009

Projected 2017 revenue: Not disclosed

For Milwaukee-based Valentine Coffee Co., growth is only sustainable if the company is able to maintain its commitment to unmatched quality. This year, Valentine will experience nearly 40 percent growth in revenue, and the company’s commitment to quality and service is driving that growth.

Valentine Coffee Co. is not only dedicated to quality, but also to responsibility. The company cultivates direct relationships with coffee farmers all over the world and champions a mission for responsibility in everything it does.

Valentine sources American-made coffee roasters, serves coffee in compostable cups and lids, and serves local food, milk, tea and vanilla in its tasting room.

This spring, the company opened a new café at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek. The new café is part of the company’s plan to bring specialty coffee to the forefront of the market in the region. Valentine is also planning an expansion of its current roasting facility in Milwaukee.

Where is the opportunity? “The specialty coffee scene is still a relatively small sector of the coffee market. We strive to bring responsibly sourced, farmed and roasted coffee to the forefront.”