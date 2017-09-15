TechCanary

Milwaukee

Industry: Software technology

Founded: 2013

Projected 2017 revenue: $8 million

TechCanary was founded to be the “canary in the coal mine” for the insurance industry. The company prides itself on its ability to use technology to think ahead, anticipate change and innovate to meet the ever-changing needs and challenges of the insurance sector.

During his years on the agency side of the insurance industry, Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer of TechCanary, experienced firsthand the limitations and restrictions of the available agency management and business automation offerings. As a result, he leveraged salesforce.com to build a system to successfully manage his own business and in 2013, founded TechCanary to make his insurance sales and service productivity platform commercially available.

TechCanary is a full-featured, cloud-based, analytics-driven insurance platform for agencies, brokerages, MGAs, MGUs, GAs, wholesalers and carriers.

What’s new? This summer, TechCanary announced the availability of its Broker Management System on the Salesforce AppExchange, designed for the Canadian insurance market. This enhancement provides Canadian brokers and insurers with additional Canada-specific capabilities supporting personal and commercial property and casualty lines of business.