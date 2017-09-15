Symbiont Holding Co. Inc.

West Allis

Industry: Municipal, industrial, food and beverage

Founded: 1981

Projected 2017 revenue: $100 million

In its 34-year history, Symbiont has grown steadily in size, offerings and geography. Today, the company offers engineering design services for public wastewater and environmental projects, production processes in the food and beverage industry, design-build projects for delivery services, construction management services and general construction.

The company has diversified in response to client needs and demands for more from their service providers.

Two years ago, Symbiont acquired construction company T.V. John & Son Inc. in order to more effectively deliver its construction services to clients. Since that time, the company has hired more construction managers, enhanced its estimating capabilities and increased the volume of construction projects it performs. Design-build revenues have increased 400 percent since the acquisition.

Symbiont also recently hired a full-time professional in its HR department who will work closely with the staff to identify and implement opportunities to enhance employee satisfaction, productivity and retention.

What changes are coming? “We are eager to continue our growth through strategic acquisitions. We are continually looking for potential firms that will help us expand our services and broaden our geographic influence.”