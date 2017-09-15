Swarming Technology

September 15, 2017, 3:46 PM

Swarming Technology

Milwaukee
Industry: Software development
Founded: 2011
Projected 2017 revenue: $3.8 million

At just six years old, Milwaukee-based Swarming Technology is still a growing startup company. The firm provides e-commerce and web application development.

Swarming has always relied heavily on organic growth through partnerships and referrals, but now is turning to a more proactive sales and marketing strategy to continue its trajectory.

This year, Swarming launched a new data exchange and integration management platform company called Buzzi.

Buzzi started as a way to solve a problem for IBM, but is now actively raising capital to fuel Swarming’s future growth.

While the company is focused on the launch of its new sales and marketing strategy, it is also always looking for ways to optimize its development process, better define its culture and values, and bring more focus to its development teams.

Words of advice

“One of the best pieces of advice I’ve received about running a business is that you must have focus. It is a lot harder to accomplish your goals if you as a leader and your team are not focused on a very specific goal. I’ve found that in the times our company has put its entire energy behind fewer initiatives, we do our best work and achieve the highest level of productivity.”

Ian Baxter

