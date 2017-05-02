Sheboygan County chamber director to retire

The Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce has announced that executive director Betsy Alles will retire from her role in December.

Alles has led the chamber for seven years.

“The recent years have been some of the most fulfilling of my career,” Alles said. “We are fortunate to have healthy membership growth and strong engagement in Sheboygan County that has certainly made my job exciting, dynamic and fulfilling.”

Alles previously served in leadership roles for several organizations and marketing firms in Wisconsin and Michigan, including State YMCA of Michigan, Metropolitan YMCA of Lansing, The Chamber of Manitowoc County, Michigan Land Use Institute and Riversedge Marketing Inc.

Alles also served as a board member for several nonprofit groups in Sheboygan County, including United Way, Economic Development Corporation, INSPIRE and Acoustic Fest. She also serves on both the American and the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce executives committees.

Terri Lillesand, president of the Sheboygan Chamber of Commerce Board, praised Alles’s leadership.

“Betsy has been a wonderful executive director with admirable vision and leadership lending to growing membership, new strategic partnerships and novel initiatives and programs,” Lillesand said. “A grand thank you to Betsy for her years of service and best wishes as she starts a new chapter.”

Lillesand said the board will begin its search for a new executive director shortly.

Alles will leave her position on Dec. 31 and hasn’t announced future plans.