Sheboygan County chamber director to retire

Betsy Alles has led chamber since 2010

by

May 02, 2017, 1:53 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/general-news/sheboygan-county-chamber-director-to-retire/

The Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce has announced that executive director Betsy Alles will retire from her role in December.

Alles has led the chamber for seven years.

Betsy Alles

Alles

“The recent years have been some of the most fulfilling of my career,” Alles said. “We are fortunate to have healthy membership growth and strong engagement in Sheboygan County that has certainly made my job exciting, dynamic and fulfilling.”

Alles previously served in leadership roles for several organizations and marketing firms in Wisconsin and Michigan, including State YMCA of Michigan, Metropolitan YMCA of Lansing, The Chamber of Manitowoc County, Michigan Land Use Institute and Riversedge Marketing Inc.

Alles also served as a board member for several nonprofit groups in Sheboygan County, including United Way, Economic Development Corporation, INSPIRE and Acoustic Fest. She also serves on both the American and the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce executives committees.

Terri Lillesand, president of the Sheboygan Chamber of Commerce Board, praised Alles’s leadership.

“Betsy has been a wonderful executive director with admirable vision and leadership lending to growing membership, new strategic partnerships and novel initiatives and programs,” Lillesand said. “A grand thank you to Betsy for her years of service and best wishes as she starts a new chapter.”

Lillesand said the board will begin its search for a new executive director shortly.

Alles will leave her position on Dec. 31 and hasn’t announced future plans.

The Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce has announced that executive director Betsy Alles will retire from her role in December.

Alles has led the chamber for seven years.

Betsy Alles

Alles

“The recent years have been some of the most fulfilling of my career,” Alles said. “We are fortunate to have healthy membership growth and strong engagement in Sheboygan County that has certainly made my job exciting, dynamic and fulfilling.”

Alles previously served in leadership roles for several organizations and marketing firms in Wisconsin and Michigan, including State YMCA of Michigan, Metropolitan YMCA of Lansing, The Chamber of Manitowoc County, Michigan Land Use Institute and Riversedge Marketing Inc.

Alles also served as a board member for several nonprofit groups in Sheboygan County, including United Way, Economic Development Corporation, INSPIRE and Acoustic Fest. She also serves on both the American and the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce executives committees.

Terri Lillesand, president of the Sheboygan Chamber of Commerce Board, praised Alles’s leadership.

“Betsy has been a wonderful executive director with admirable vision and leadership lending to growing membership, new strategic partnerships and novel initiatives and programs,” Lillesand said. “A grand thank you to Betsy for her years of service and best wishes as she starts a new chapter.”

Lillesand said the board will begin its search for a new executive director shortly.

Alles will leave her position on Dec. 31 and hasn’t announced future plans.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support President Trump's plan to cut the 35% corporate tax rate to 15%?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Lecture Series: The Future of Milwaukee - Mike Gousha
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/03/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am