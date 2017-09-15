Scathain

September 15, 2017, 3:30 PM

Scathain

Milwaukee
Industry: Manufacturing/design build
Founded: 2008
Projected 2017 revenue: Not disclosed

From its headquarters in Milwaukee’s  Walker’s Point neighborhood, Scathain team members create one-of-a-kind pieces of art and furniture for businesses, celebrities and recognized designers all over the world.

Scathain, pronounced skuh-thayn, is Gaelic for “mirror” or “smooth reflective surface.”

New inquiries, both national and international, have quadrupled over the past year and the company continues to grow, doubling its gross revenue annually.

Scathain strives to craft artistic furnishings and functional accents using metal, wood and mirror that last longer than a lifetime.

Increased market exposure, process improvement, additional equipment and improved efficiency have driven the company’s success.

What started as a one-person show with owner and founder John McWilliam today has more than 25 employees to handle its project load. Additionally, the company has made some internal changes so employees can securely access information outside the office.

Where is the opportunity?

“We are looking forward to building our national portfolio and launching Scathain-branded furniture, decor
and mirrored tile lines.”

The Scathain team

