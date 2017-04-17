Recent UWM grads to open doughnut shop on East Side

Donut Squad will occupy former Goldcoast subs space at Prospect and North

by

April 17, 2017, 1:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/general-news/recent-uwm-grads-to-open-doughnut-shop-on-east-side/

Two recent University of Milwaukee graduates are planning to open a doughnut shop on the corner of Prospect and North avenues on Milwaukee’s East Side.

Donut Squad is planned for Milwaukee's East Side.

After spending years on campus craving doughnuts, Bobby Kaid and Moe Dakwar are solving the doughnut problem for future UWM students with Donut Squad.

The specialty doughnut store will open at 2264 N. Prospect Ave. in May in the former Goldcoast Subs location.

“We have always wanted a doughnut shop here and so we are going to open one and serve funky, wild doughnuts with a bunch of toppings on them,” said Kaid, a May 2016 graduate of UWM.

In addition to specialty doughnuts, which will include an ice cream sandwich doughnut, Donut Squad will offer traditional doughnuts and coffee. It will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight daily.

This will be the men’s first foray into operating a business, but Kaid said he is confident they can do it. His family runs several businesses including doughnut shops in Chicago and New York and his father owns a store in Milwaukee that he has worked at since he was 12.

“I know my way around a store, and now, I have an administration degree and my partner has a marketing degree,” Kaid said.

Dakwar, a December 2016 graduate of UWM, said he believes they have found the perfect location for a doughnut shop.

“We’ve been thinking about this for awhile and no one else has anything like it,” Dakwar said.

