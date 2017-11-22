Real Estate Transactions

Sales

Anderson Commercial

Educators Credit Union has purchased +/- 1.5 acres of land in the new Chapman Place Development located at Highway 83 and Chapman Farms Blvd in Mukwonago from ACG Development #1, LLC and Goodden #17, LLC.

Prairie Holdings LLC has purchased a +/- 363,468 square foot industrial building located at 9201 Wilmot Road in Pleasant Prairie from Synergy Property Holdings, LLC.

Adnan Nazir has purchased a +/- 13,412 square foot building located at 800 W. Layton Drive in Milwaukee from Layton 800, LLC.

O & V Investments, LLC has purchased a +/- 5,820 square foot building located at 820 Forrest Lane in Waterford from Thomas Kreul.

The Barry Company

Grand Port Investments, LLC purchased a 6,000 square foot building at 137-139 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington from 139 Grand LLC.

Founders 3

AH Masonic LLC purchased the Historic Scottish Rite Masonic Temple at 790 N Van Buren Street in Milwaukee from Trustees of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Milwaukee.

Judson and Associates

Windsor Executive Development, LLC purchased a 2,900-square-foot property at N28 W23000 Roundy Drive Unit 1-204 from Topline Properties, LLC

Leases

Anderson Commercial

Rogers Memorial Hospital Inc. has leased an additional +/- 4,158 square feet of office space located at 2448 S. 102nd Street in West Allis from Monty Titling Trust 1.

RocketLawnChair, Inc. has leased +/- 4,407 square feet of office space located at 205 West Highland Ave in Milwaukee from Highland Beach Surfers, Inc.

Colliers International Wisconsin

Monroe Equipment, INC. has leased 7,175 square feet of industrial space located at 441 27th St., Caledonia.

Kane Communications has leased 2,745 square feet of office space located at 250 E Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1275 in Milwaukee.

Kingdom Workers has leased 4,000 square feet of office space located at N19W24075 Riverwood Drive, Suite 200 in Waukesha.

Founders 3

Stream Creative LLC leased 3,123 square feet at Bishops Woods Center located at 13555 Bishops Court in Brookfield from Placement VIII.

The Perlson Group, S.C. leased 1,139 square feet at 6980 N Port Washington Road in Glendale from Adelman Properties, Inc.

Milwaukee Nephrologists, S.C. renewed its 2,234 square foot lease at Lincoln Center II located at 2514 S. 102nd Street in West Allis from SARA Investment Real Estate.

Techromix Solutions, Inc. leased 1,268 square feet at Lincoln Center II located at 2514 S 102nd Street in West Allis from SARA Investment Real Estate.

James Martinson & Julie Martinson leased 2,018 square feet at 330 S Executive Drive in Brookfield from Decade Properties.

Summit Credit Union 1,500 square feet at Qdoba Plaza in New Berlin from 15600 National Avenue LLC.

Premier Coin Laundry leased 3,200 square feet at 9116 W. Oklahoma Ave., in West Allis from KAL Limited Partnership

Judson and Associates

Great Midwest Foot & Ankle leased 1,335 square feet at 1177 Quail Court Pewaukee from Goliath, LLC

Galioto Towing LLC leased 2,400 square feet at 2111 S. West Avenue Waukesha from Waucom Center, LLC

Transwestern

Information Technology Professionals has leased 4,640 square feet of office space at 20300 Water Tower Blvd. Suite 125, Brookfield.