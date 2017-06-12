Prairie Financial Group

June 12, 2017

1227 Corporate Center Drive, Oconomowoc

prairiewealth.com

Founded: 1972

Industry: Financial services

Employees: 18

2016 annual revenue: $3.2 million

Victor Schultz joined Prairie Financial Group as senior vice president and head of personal trust in 2013, after serving in a similar role at BMO Harris Bank. At that time, the company managed almost $300 million in assets.

Today, Prairie manages more than $500 million in assets and continues to grow at a steady pace. And Schultz is now president and chief fiduciary officer.

The Prairie Financial Group team.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of an organization like this,” Schultz said. “We’ve been able to distinguish ourselves in the marketplace by offering new services, greater flexibility and technical expertise for our clients.”

Prairie Financial Group is the wealth management division of Waukesha State Bank, an independent financial institution that has been a part of the Waukesha community for nearly 75 years.

“Our business line has been around for about 45 years, and the connection between (Prairie Financial and Waukesha State Bank) provides a really strong element for Waukesha County,” Schultz said.

Prairie holds the same guiding principles as Waukesha State Bank founder Carl Taylor, who had a passion for people and exceptional customer service, Schultz said. The focus has always been to serve the community and provide for employees.

Employees regularly volunteer and serve the Waukesha County nonprofit community. They serve on 13 different boards and volunteered more than 1,100 hours with 31 organizations last year.

Prairie gives back to its employees, too. In 2016, it dedicated more than $8,000 to training and education of its employees, and is committed to fostering an environment that promotes constant growth and development.

