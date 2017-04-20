Pier 1 closing Wauwatosa store in May

Texas-based home furnishing company finding success in online sales

April 20, 2017, 5:14 PM

Pier 1 Imports is closing its Wauwatosa store on May 28.pier-one.shutterstock_186861920

A store employee confirmed the closing at 2545 N. Mayfair Road, and said most of the employees would be transferred to Pier 1’s other Milwaukee-area locations. She then referred all other questions to Pier One’s media relations department at the company’s Fort Worth, Texas headquarters.

The company has not responded to further questions.

Earlier this month, Pier 1 Imports reported financial results for the fourth quarter.

Net sales decreased 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter and the average number of stores declined 3 percent.  Comparable store sales increased 0.2 percent. Pier One is finding more success online than it has in its brick-and-mortar stores. During the fourth quarter, e-commerce sales increased 28 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

In 2015, At Home, a Plano, Texas-based chain of home décor stores, opened its first Wisconsin store in Wauwatosa at 3201 N. Mayfair Road, in the former Kmart store.  At Home also has opened a store in Greenfield.

The Wauwatosa store is less than one mile from Pier 1.

There are eight other Pier 1 stores in the Milwaukee area, including one in nearby Brookfield, on Bluemound Road.

