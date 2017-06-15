PenFed Credit Union blimp crashes near U.S. Open

The PenFed Credit Union blimp flying over the U.S. Open at Erin Hills Thursday in Washington County crashed in a nearby field.

The pilot of the blimp was transported to a hospital via Flight for Life, according to a report from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee. Click here to see the Channel 12 report and video footage of the crash.

The blimp crash occurred as the first day of competition for the U.S. Open is getting under way. The tournament runs through Sunday.

The blimp is a flying advertisement for Alexandria, Virginia-based Pentagon Federal Credit Union, which has assets of more than $22 billion, about 1.5 million members, and 31 locations.