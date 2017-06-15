PenFed Credit Union blimp crashes near U.S. Open

Pilot transported to hospital via Flight for Life

by

June 15, 2017, 12:59 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/general-news/penfed-credit-union-blimp-crashes-near-u-s-open/

The PenFed Credit Union blimp flying over the U.S. Open at Erin Hills Thursday in Washington County crashed in a nearby field.

The pilot of the blimp was transported to a hospital via Flight for Life, according to a report from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee. Click here to see the Channel 12 report and video footage of the crash.

The blimp crash occurred as the first day of competition for the U.S. Open is getting under way. The tournament runs through Sunday.

The blimp is a flying advertisement for Alexandria, Virginia-based Pentagon Federal Credit Union, which has assets of more than $22 billion, about 1.5 million members, and 31 locations.

The PenFed Credit Union blimp flying over the U.S. Open at Erin Hills Thursday in Washington County crashed in a nearby field.

The pilot of the blimp was transported to a hospital via Flight for Life, according to a report from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee. Click here to see the Channel 12 report and video footage of the crash.

The blimp crash occurred as the first day of competition for the U.S. Open is getting under way. The tournament runs through Sunday.

The blimp is a flying advertisement for Alexandria, Virginia-based Pentagon Federal Credit Union, which has assets of more than $22 billion, about 1.5 million members, and 31 locations.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW presents The Construction BOOM!
Wisconsin Club

06/16/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm