Neumann Development planning 128 new homes in Franklin

Two housing projects would be located south of Ryan Road

May 17, 2017, 12:22 PM

Neumann Developments is planning two single-family housing developments along South 76th Street, just south of Ryan Road, that could add 128 new homes in the city of Franklin.

The Pewaukee-based real estate development company has submitted plans to the city for the projects that will be located adjacent to each other near 9733 S. 76th St.

The first project, to be called Southbrook, will be located at South 76th Street and Oakwood Avenue on about 18 acres. It includes 28 duplex single family lots for a total of 56 homes.

The average home size would be between 1,400 square feet and 1,900 square feet and cost between $320,000 to $400,000.

The second project, to be called Oakwood at Ryan Creek, would include 72 single family lots on about 43.6 acres.

The minimum home size is expected to be 1,700 square feet for a ranch style home and  2,100 square feet for a two-story home.

Nick Fuchs, principal planner with Franklin’s economic development department, said the city is short on lots for new homes and is in need of new housing developments.

“We get a fair amount of calls from people looking for assistance on a new house,” Fuchs said.

Before beginning the project, Neumann will first have two parcels totaling about 17.7 acres along South 76th Street, south of West Ryan Road rezoned from business park district to multiple-family residence.

The Franklin plan commission will consider the rezone request and the project plans on Thursday.

