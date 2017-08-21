MPS Foundation to host inaugural alumni awards dinner

Bud Selig will receive lifetime achievement award

August 21, 2017, 1:22 PM

The Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation on Friday will host its first-ever awards dinner, during which longtime Milwaukee Brewers owner Bud Selig will be recognized.

The inaugural awards dinner, which will be held at the Italian Community Center, will recognize the achievements of nine MPS alumni and serve as the kickoff to the foundation’s annual giving campaign.

MPS administration building

Award recipients include:

  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Allan “Bud” Selig, commissioner emeritus, Major League Baseball; Washington High School alumnus
  • Start, Stay, Succeed Champion Award: Michael Harris, Riverside University High School principal, and Nathaniel Deans, Riverside University High School teacher; both Riverside High School alumni
  • Outstanding Alumni Award: Patricia Contreras, director of global community relations & contributions, Rockwell Automation Inc.; Milwaukee Tech High School alumna
  • Young Alumni Award: Keith Stanley, executive director, Near West Side Partners; Rufus King High School alumnus
  • Service Award: Jackie Herd-Barber, community volunteer; Custer High School alumna
  • Corporate Partner Award: Dr. William “Bill” Berezowitz, vice president and general manager of GE Healthcare; Bay View High School alumnus
  • Honorary Alumni Award: Joe and Jennifer Bartolotta, Bartolotta Restaurant Group

Last year, the foundation received contributions of about $1.1 million, an increase of about 39 percent from 2015. The funds are used to support educational events, corporate partnership programs, project grants and classroom resources. The organization also provides more than $60,000 in college scholarships annually.

“We’re hoping that memorable events such as the Alumni Awards Dinner will not only spotlight the many notable alumni coming out of our school district, but also engage former students and community members in a great cause,” said Ann Terrell, executive director of the MPS Foundation. “We have been able to extend the impact of several pioneering programs for students and we are honored to support MPS’ continued progress.”

Other MPS alumni activities this week include a “Back to School” event on Friday, during which alumni are invited to visit their old stomping grounds, and the 10th Annual MPS Run Back to School event on Saturday, followed by an alumni picnic.

