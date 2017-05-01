Lauren Anderson joins BizTimes as reporter

BizTimes Media has hired Lauren Anderson as a reporter who will cover technology, health care, insurance and nonprofits for the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine and BizTimes.com.

“I’m delighted to join the BizTimes team and contribute to the quality reporting here,” Anderson said. “I look forward to diving into the areas of health care, insurance, nonprofits and technology and providing the latest news in these important and complex industries.”

Previously Anderson was a reporter for the Waukesha Freeman, where she covered education.

Prior to that she was an associate editor and reporter for the DeForest Times-Tribune and a reporter for the Lodi Enterprise.

Anderson is an award-winning journalist who won Wisconsin Newspaper Association first place awards for enterprise reporting and for front page design in 2014.

In 2016, Anderson was named a “future headliner” by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation. The “future headliner” recognizes five emerging leaders in the Wisconsin newspaper industry.

Anderson is a 2013 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Follow Anderson on Twitter @Biz_Lauren.

Anderson joins a BizTimes editorial team that includes editor Andrew Weiland, managing editor Molly Dill, reporters Corrinne Hess and Arthur Thomas and editorial intern Maredithe Meyer.