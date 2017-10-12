Jim Gaffigan to perform opening comedy show at Bucks arena

Jim Gaffigan will return to Milwaukee next year as the first comedian to perform in the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, slated to open in September 2018.

The Sept. 22 show, presented by the Pabst Theater Group, is the first entertainment event announced for the new arena and will be part of Gaffigan’s “The Fixer Upper” tour. Tickets will be available to the public on Oct. 27

“Jim is a Milwaukee favorite with a deep affinity for our city. It’s the perfect show to bring the community together to celebrate downtown’s newest entertainment destination,” said Gary Witt, chief executive officer of the Pabst Theater Group.

Gaffigan, a Chicago-area native, has performed sold out shows at The Pabst Theater in downtown Milwaukee on New Year’s Eve for the past 10 years. Jeannie Gaffigan, an actress and Gaffigan’s wife, is a Milwaukee native.

He has been nominated for two Grammy Awards for comedy albums, “Jim Gaffigan: Mr. Universe” and “Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed.” Gaffigan is also an actor, writer and producer, and recently co-created and starred in TV Land series “The Jim Gaffigan Show.”



“This is just the beginning of a wide-ranging slate of major programming announcements for what will be the finest venue in the country. Our goal is to bring the best of everything to Milwaukee,” said Bucks president Peter Feigin.