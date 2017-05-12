Greater Milwaukee Foundation names professional adviser of the year

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation has named West Bend attorney James Spella as its 2017 Professional Adviser of the Year.

Spella is a partner at Schloemer Law Firm in West Bend, concentrating on estate and succession planning, real estate, and business matters. Spella has helped introduce many people to resources for exploring their philanthropic interests, according to the GMF announcement.

Spella served as an attorney in the late 1990s for the founders of the West Bend Community Foundation, which is now the largest of three partner foundations affiliated with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Spella also served as past president of its board.

“This community has always had a big heart,” Spella said. “When you are surrounded by people who are so committed and so self-giving and have that value system, it kind of rubs off on you.”

Spella will be honored May 18 at the GMF’s annual Herbert J. Mueller Society luncheon. The recognition society acknowledges the efforts of professional advisers who are committed to their clients, philanthropy and the community.