Golf cart catches fire at Summerfest grounds

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the American Family Amphitheater at Henry Maier Festival Park Friday afternoon after a golf cart caught on fire.
According to a Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. statement, the fire was contained and there were no injuries.
“Fire and emergency crews responded promptly,” the statement said. “All security procedures were followed.”
The incident occurred on the first day of Polish Fest at the festival grounds on Milwaukee’s lakefront.
The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the American Family Amphitheater at Henry Maier Festival Park Friday afternoon after a golf cart caught on fire.
According to a Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. statement, the fire was contained and there were no injuries.
“Fire and emergency crews responded promptly,” the statement said. “All security procedures were followed.”
The incident occurred on the first day of Polish Fest at the festival grounds on Milwaukee’s lakefront.
Comments