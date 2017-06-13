GE Healthcare plans expansion of Oak Creek facility

The owner of GE Healthcare’s repair operations center in Oak Creek is proposing a 48,000-square-foot addition to the facility where the company has rapidly added jobs over the last year.

An affiliate of Pennsylvania-based Exeter Property Group is proposing the addition on the north end of the already 280,000-square-foot facility at 120 W. Opus Dr. The Oak Creek plan commission is set to consider the proposal tonight.

The addition will support GE’s GoldSeal systems re-manufacturing operations. GE Healthcare moved into the facility, a former Staples warehouse, last year, relocating work from other facilities in Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Florida and Texas. The company originally hoped to add 40 new positions to the 87 being relocated, but had already added 60 by October of last year.

Scott Trevino, general manager for global repair operations at GE Healthcare, said in October the company planned to go from 150 to 250 employees at the location within the next year.

GE Healthcare said in March it would be adding 70 employees at the Oak Creek facility, bringing the total to 220. GE Healthcare spokeswoman Holly Roloff said the company is still on plan to add those jobs.

The repair operations center processes 11 million pounds of materials per year. It handles repairs, recycling of used materials, harvesting of parts, and service for large GE Healthcare systems and smaller medical devices.